Ukrainian Women Are Changing the World: Alona Lebedieva Spoke at the International Forum

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 19, 2025, the Peace Building, Inter-Religious Harmony & Women’s Empowerment Leadership Forum took place in the European Parliament, bringing together politicians, activists, scholars, and representatives of religious communities. The event was opened by civil activist and adviser to European parliamentarians Manel Msalmi and Member of the European Parliament Giusi Princi. As part of the forum, director and media advocate Deborah Paul presented an excerpt from her film highlighting women’s rights in various countries.The first panel focused on the challenges faced by women in different regions. Maneli Mirkhan, Secretary General of the House of Liberty, emphasized the difficult situation of women’s rights in Iran, while journalist Rhodi Mellek from Syria spoke about the dictatorship in her country, where girls are forced into early marriages. Researcher Amira Helperin from the United Kingdom presented data on the impact of terrorist groups on religious freedom in Europe. The second panel was devoted to humanitarian challenges, including the need to create a safe environment for women of different faiths. Mariam Shaw, a representative of Far West, spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.Ukrainian entrepreneur and founder of the charitable foundation “Aurum” Alona Lebedieva, in her online address, emphasized the key role of women in society and the importance of their participation in peacebuilding processes. She highlighted that women’s leadership changes the very paradigm of governance, making it more humane and forward-thinking. Lebedieva noted that women play a crucial role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and underlined the importance of interfaith dialogue as a tool for strengthening peace and harmony between communities.“Ukrainian women are not just adapting to change – they are creating that change,” said Lebedieva. “From business to the army, from science to art – they demonstrate leadership everywhere and prove that equality is not only a right, but a necessity for societal development.”She stressed that Ukrainian women today are symbols of resilience – they fight on the front lines, work in hospitals, volunteer, and organize humanitarian aid. This proves that female leadership is a driving force for change. However, according to her, words must be backed by actions – it is necessary to support women’s initiatives, expand educational opportunities, and involve women in making key political decisions.Addressing Alona Lebedieva, Manel Msalmi called for words of support to be passed on to Ukrainian women, recognizing their strength and contribution to today’s world.The forum in Brussels became an important platform for discussing religious freedom, the protection of women’s rights, and interfaith dialogue, drawing the attention of political, civil, and religious leaders.

