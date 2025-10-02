Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Union stands at a turning point. Putin’s provocations and the unpredictable stance of the Trump administration are forcing European leaders to step beyond their traditional economic role and, for the first time, speak in the language of real security. The summit in Copenhagen clearly demonstrated: the time has come for joint decisions that will guarantee the protection of the continent, even when U.S. support no longer appears unconditional.“The problem is not only in the aircraft that violate NATO’s borders or in the drones that paralyze airports. It is about systemic recognition: Europe is already in a state of hybrid war with Russia. And the response must be equally systemic,” notes Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial-investment group Aurum Group. That is why Brussels and Copenhagen are discussing a “drone wall,” integrated missile defense systems, and mechanisms for rapid threat response.Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated bluntly: today, Europe finds itself in “the most difficult and dangerous situation since World War II”—worse even than during the Cold War. This signal is important not only for Brussels; it must become a wake-up call for every European capital.But without financing, all these initiatives will remain little more than declarations. At the center of the debate is a proposed “reparations loan” of €140 billion, backed by frozen Russian assets. This is more than just a mechanism of assistance. “It is a test of the EU’s political will. Adoption of the plan would symbolize determination and serve as a deterrent signal to the Kremlin. Its failure, on the contrary, would confirm weakness and act as a new invitation to Russian aggression,” Lebedieva stresses.The initial discussions in Copenhagen are expected to be preliminary, with key decisions to be made at the upcoming European Council meeting in Brussels in three weeks. Opposition from Hungary or Slovakia will not block the scheme, but what is far more dangerous is any obstruction to the extension of sanctions that keep Russian assets frozen. These sanctions must be renewed every six months. Any crack in EU unity could cost Europe far too dearly.“For Ukraine, these debates are critical. In 2026, the budget deficit will exceed tens of billions of euros, and a swift decision in Brussels will mean stable social payments, the continuation of military programs, and, in fact, the survival of the country. Delays or obstruction create risks not only for Ukraine but for the security of the entire European continent,” emphasizes Alona Lebedieva.The Copenhagen summit may become the starting point for a new EU—self-reliant, security-driven, and ready to take responsibility for its own future.The only question is whether Europe is truly ready to pay the real price for its security. History does not forgive cheap solutions at moments when freedom itself is at stake.

