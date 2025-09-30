Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Sunday, the Moldovan people delivered a real long-range strike against Russia. In the parliamentary elections, they firmly opted for a European future.The latest vote confirmed the country’s pro-European course: the PAS party, led by Maia Sandu, secured a clear majority despite a massive disinformation campaign and attempts at interference by Russia. This reduces the risk of Ukraine facing another problematic neighbor and strengthens the “pro-European corridor” between Romania and our southwestern borders.“For Kyiv, this means closer coordination on security and hybrid issues: from countering disinformation and border control to ensuring the stability of Black Sea and Danube routes. With a politically friendly parliament in Chisinau, joint anti-crisis decisions will be adopted more swiftly,” said Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment group Aurum Group.Economic and Transport DimensionMoldova already has a long-term EU support package for infrastructure and energy, which will accelerate the integration of its market with the European one. If Chisinau progresses efficiently through the negotiation chapters, it will send a positive signal to investors across the region — and at the same time create competition: whoever demonstrates faster reform progress will be the first to reap political “dividends.”Transport is no less important. A significant share of Ukraine’s cargo flows through Moldova: from grain and metal products to energy resources. Road corridors and railway transit via Calea Ferată din Moldova provide Ukraine’s goods with access to Romania and the EU. Their modernization will increase the throughput capacity of the entire region.“For Ukraine, this means not only economic benefit but also strategic security — a guarantee that our exports and supplies do not depend on Russia’s whims,” Lebedieva emphasized.Risks and ConclusionsAccording to her, the risk lies in a potential “package split,” when Moldova could move forward separately due to Ukraine’s bottlenecks — such as issues of national minorities, the anti-corruption and judicial framework, or the technical implementation of the acquis.“The conclusion is clear: we must urgently resolve problematic knots in cooperation with EU partners, demonstrate tangible progress under support programs, and prevent political blockages,” Lebedieva summarized.Kyiv can turn Moldova’s mandate into a joint accelerator: coordinated Kyiv–Chisinau messages in Brussels, synchronization of the energy market and customs procedures, joint projects under European funds, and systematic cooperation against Russian networks of influence.The victory of PAS opens a window of opportunity: either we use it together, or we risk falling behind.

