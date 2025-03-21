B-Roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Traffic Down, Business Up: Governor Hochul Highlights Progress Made Under New York’s Congestion Pricing Program

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul today joined business leaders, transit advocates and elected officials to highlight ongoing progress under New York’s congestion pricing program. In the months since congestion pricing took effect, traffic is down and business is up — as the program delivers benefits for commuters from across the New York metro area and for businesses and offices in Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD).

Wow. What a morning this is. We just took the M14 over and guess what? It was fast!

And we don't need to wonder why – the world has changed dramatically for this city and this region ever since congestion pricing went into effect in early January. Now to all the naysayers, hopefully you now are seeing that those who studied this and thought about it worked on this for years, if not decades – had a vision that is now being realized, that we can have a city that is not paralyzed by traffic and congestion, that our air is cleaner, that our businesses are more robust, more people are going to Broadway, our buses and subways are going faster and more supported – more people are taking them than ever before.

And guess what? And guess what? Not only is traffic down and business is up, can I hear that again? Traffic is down and business is up! Traffic is down and business is up! Traffic is down and business is up! Very nice everyone.

But also, subway ridership is up and crime is down. Traffic is down. Yes indeed. So I want to say this – it's been a long journey. We're still on that journey. And the more people who get a chance to see the benefits – just walk around and talk to people, Ask if their lives are more enriched, whether they have more time with their families if they're a commuter. Whether or not they're finally realizing that we have the world class public transit system, but we need to keep it world class by raising the revenues to invest in it as well. That is essential.

So today's an important day. The cameras are staying on. They sure as hell are. I want to recognize some leaders here who've done an extraordinary job in fighting for this. And again, this was not an easy journey. We have countless lawsuits. People going on television constantly berating this – saying it wouldn't work. I want them to come here now and feel a very different New York City. That is very alive, and it's vital. It is not jammed and stuck in traffic.

We are moving once again. And we're moving into a better future. A welcoming future. A place people can live safely. We're going to build more housing. We're going to bring more businesses. We're going to make this to be the best place in the world to live. And we're not done yet. More housing is right – don’t get me on that.

But I want to recognize Senator Robert Jackson, Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal here. Senator Liz Krueger is here. Assemblymember Deborah Glick, Assemblymember Tony Simone. Have I forgotten any legislators from Albany? Okay, can we just negotiate the budget here and get it done?

Also Councilmember Erik Bottcher. Thank him for joining us as well. And also leaders like Kathy Wylde from the partnership who did a lot of work. I want to thank them. I want to thank the business community. We continue to need their voices in Washington. Talking about how this is beyond what anybody could have expected in terms of the results. This also shows that government can work for the people.

There's a lot of talk about a book called “Abundance” this week. We all need to read that because the way we deliver for the people, let them know we know how to lead is by delivering results, and that's exactly what this is. We are delivering for the people.

So, let me turn this over to Quemuel Arroyo, who's the Chief Accessibility Officer from the MTA, to talk about why this investment, why these investments in our capital plan are so important – but also what the quality of life is all about here in the city.

Let me turn it over to Quemuel. I'm hearing from a number of other speakers as well. Take it away, Quemuel.