Less Traffic, Better Transit: On Its First Anniversary, Governor Hochul Celebrates Transformational Success of Congestion Pricing

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “The cumulative impacts of congestion pricing cannot be overstated as we confront the realities of climate change. The Legislature understood the immense benefits that such a policy would have on the Big Apple when we originally passed it back in 2019 – and that foresight is certainly paying off. In just one year, Midtown is being released from gridlock, noise complaints are down, traffic-related incidents are becoming less frequent and the MTA is using the fees to make much-needed repairs to our transportation system. That is why we must remain steadfast in our commitment to this policy and continue rejecting any federal overtures to end this transformative program.”

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine said, “After just one year, congestion pricing has proven to be a resounding victory for transit riders, our communities, and the city. Despite the early hand-wringing, congestion pricing has stimulated economic activity across our restaurants, storefronts, and cultural hubs, all while generating millions for the MTA. By standing up to the Trump administration, Governor Hochul has ensured New York can invest in subway accessibility, reduce traffic and crashes, improve air quality, and deliver a reliable transportation system for generations to come.”

New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer said, “One year in, congestion pricing has proven to be exactly what New York needed. It’s been incredibly effective at reducing car trips, easing gridlock, and expanding subway and bus usage, while also delivering cleaner air and safer streets. The data shows that fewer vehicles are entering Manhattan, transit ridership is up, and our economy continues to thrive — all at the same time. This program is working. I look forward to the report that NYC DOT is producing with recommendations for the future so we can build on this success and ensure congestion pricing continues to benefit New Yorkers across the city and the region.”

New York City Councilmember Harvey Epstein said, “After one year, it is clear that congestion pricing is delivering real benefits for everyday New Yorkers. We’re seeing less traffic and noise, cleaner air, and faster, more reliable transit, creating a safer, greener, more efficient city for everyone.”

New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher said, “After one year, congestion pricing has proven what so many New Yorkers believed all along: when we put people first, our city works better. We are seeing fewer cars, cleaner air, safer streets, and faster commutes, while unlocking billions of dollars to modernize and expand our transit system. This is a win for working New Yorkers, for our environment, and for the long-term health of our economy. I commend Governor Hochul for standing strong and defending this program, because the data is clear—congestion pricing is working, and New York City is better because of it.”

New York City Councilmember Virginia Maloney said, “Traffic has always been a headache for New Yorkers, especially here in the heart of Manhattan. One year later, congestion pricing has delivered on its two main goals: cutting down on gridlock and raising much-needed funding for mass transit. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the City Council and in Albany to make sure the Congestion Pricing Program continues to deliver results and works for all New Yorkers.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Again and again, congestion pricing works. One year in, with traffic down 11 percent and over half a billion dollars in substantial new revenue for the MTA raised, the program is proving exactly why bold, smart policy matters. New Yorkers are feeling the benefits of fewer cars, faster commutes, cleaner air, and safer streets every day. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership standing up for this critical program and New Yorkers.”

Roosevelt House at Hunter College Transportation Research Program Chair Samuel I. Schwartz (Gridlock Sam) said, “I’ve been wrestling with NYC traffic for nearly 60 years having started as a cabdriver circa 1967 and 15 years later as traffic commissioner. I’ve seen avenues converted to one-way, traffic signals retimed, several thousand traffic agents hired but I never saw a program as effective as congestion pricing in improving traffic flow and safety. Kudos to the governor and the MTA for a near flawless roll-out.”

Environmental Defense Fund Senior Advisor Andy Darrell said, “One year in, congestion pricing has delivered on its promise of cleaner air, safer streets, and a healthier city. Fewer cars mean less pollution, faster buses, and cleaner air for communities citywide. And the program is strengthening New York’s economy by funding transit improvements that keep New York City affordable for millions of people every day and supporting good jobs across the state. New York has set a national example for how environmental leadership can drive economic opportunity and improve quality of life.”

Regional Plan Association President and CEO Tom Wright said, “By every measure we have data for, the nation’s first-ever congestion pricing program has delivered positive results for commuters and residents both in New York City and across the tri-state metropolitan region. Residents, businesses, and commuters are enjoying cleaner air, faster travel with less delays, and improved transit. New York’s congestion pricing program has proven to be a wildly successful proof of concept for policy interventions that improve quality of life in every community it touches. Thank you Governor Hochul for leading the way.”

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) New York City Environment Director Eric A. Goldstein said, “The success to date of New York’s congestion pricing program is no accident. It took years of planning and analysis, public engagement, and attention to detail. But on the program’s one year anniversary, the results are clear – reduced congestion, faster commutes, reduced pollution, and enhancements to the region’s irreplaceable transit network that moves millions of commuters every day. Bravo to Governor Kathy Hochul, MTA Chair Janno Lieber, and their staff for the accomplishments to date and the progress yet to come from implementation of this landmark transportation strategy.”

StreetsPAC Executive Director Eric McClure said, “New York City’s congestion pricing program has been an unequivocal success and has delivered on all of its promises – reduced traffic volumes, improved travel times, cleaner air, critical revenue for the transit system – and then some, like fewer crashes and increased pedestrian and retail activity. We should have implemented it decades ago, but we’re grateful to be celebrating its first anniversary. Congratulations to everyone responsible for making it happen.”

New York Building Congress President & CEO Carlo A. Scissura said, “One year in, New York’s congestion relief program has shown that when we invest in moving people better, we move the entire region forward. In just 12 months, the program has started to generate the reliable funding needed to modernize our aging transit system and help keep the city flowing. We’re already seeing accelerated repair work, progress on long-planned infrastructure projects, and new economic activity across the state, including in upstate communities that build the railcars and equipment that power our system. This first year has proved that smart policy can reduce gridlock and air pollution, and lay the foundation for a stronger, greener, more connected New York.”

Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA (PCAC) Executive Director Lisa Daglian said, “By every measure imaginable, the congestion relief program has exceeded expectations in its first year, benefiting transit riders and drivers alike while breaking the gridlock that has choked our city and region. As longtime advocates for this program, we could not be prouder of its enormous successes, even as we continue to defend it from its misguided detractors. We celebrate today's anniversary milestone because it is a win for all New Yorkers, and thank Governor Hochul, MTA leadership, and the many people who had the political courage to implement this historic and transformative program.”

CIVITAS Executive Director Sharon Pope-Marshall said, “New York City's Congestion Pricing Program has yielded undeniable benefits, particularly significant reductions in traffic volume, particulate pollution, motor vehicle crashes, traffic-related injuries, and noise. Data also shows that traffic is down outside of the congestion relief zone. The Program generated $500 million in substantial new revenue for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. This vital funding stream will help advance transit infrastructure and other transit-related projects across the city. Investment in public transit reinforces a core tenet of urban planning: efficient and accessible transportation is an essential link to support thriving, sustainable, and resilient urban neighborhoods.”