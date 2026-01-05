Protecting Our Kids: Governor Hochul Announces Nation-Leading Proposals to Protect Kids Online, Restrict AI Chatbots and Combat the Youth Mental Health Crisis

Expanding Youth Mental Health Training For Hundreds of Thousands of Teens

Governor Hochul will propose to make Teen Mental Health First Aid training available to all 10th graders across New York State. New York would phase in a commitment to make training available to more than 180,000 students annually, ensuring that over time most high school students will have the basic skills to support themselves and each other.

When teens experience mental health and substance use challenges, often their first resort is to talk to their peers. Likewise, friends are often best positioned to identify and empathize with stressors that may be acting on fellow students. Research demonstrates that with training, young people have the capacity to both identify and effectively respond to mental health challenges in ways that can improve and even save lives.

This training is designed for young people between the ages 15 and 18 so they can identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in their friends and peers. It equips them with skills to recognize common signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges; the impact of bullying and school violence on mental health; how to have impactful conversations with classmates about mental health concerns or to seek help from an adult; formal and informal support, and self-care.

As part of this initiative, the State will also offer new Youth Mental Health First Aid training for adults who regularly interact with youth in schools and community programs. This nationally-recognized curriculum introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “In our discussions with young people about mental health issues, one consistent thread became clear — youth reach out to their peers when they are in distress. Teen Mental Health First Aid helps young New Yorkers talk with their classmates and friends about mental health issues and provides them with the know-how to get them help when it is needed. By expanding this program, Governor Hochul is continuing her steadfast commitment to improving youth mental health and providing our young people with the skills they can rely on to live and thrive among the challenges they face today.”

President and CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing Chuck Ingoglia and Vice President of Mental Health First Aid Tramaine EL-Amin said, “This announcement represents a historic and transformative investment in youth mental health. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her bold leadership and unwavering commitment to the mental wellbeing of New York’s students. By expanding teen Mental Health First Aid to reach all 10th graders statewide, New York is setting a powerful national standard — normalizing conversations about mental health, reducing stigma and equipping an entire generation with critical, potentially lifesaving skills. The National Council is proud to partner in this effort and remains fully committed to supporting schools, educators, parents and communities as this landmark initiative moves forward.”