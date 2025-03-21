Vegas Stronger and Never Quit Boxing Present Fights of Fury XI — A Knockout Event to Battle Addiction and Homelessness

Fights of Fury Promo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an unforgettable night of high-energy action, fierce competition, and a powerful cause. Vegas Stronger, in partnership with Never Quit Boxing, proudly presents Fights of Fury XI , a thrilling boxing showcase set to take place on Saturday, March 22 from 5 PM to 9 PM at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas inside the iconic Luxor Hotel.This isn’t just another night of boxing. Fights of Fury XI is a community-powered fundraiser designed to combat two of Las Vegas’ most pressing issues: homelessness and addiction. With over 14 action-packed bouts, spectators will experience edge-of-the-seat excitement while supporting Vegas Stronger’s mission to break the cycle of addiction, mental illness, and homelessness through evidence-based, compassionate care.Fighting for a Future Without AddictionAt Vegas Stronger, every punch thrown in the ring represents a fight for second chances, long-term recovery, and life-saving care. All proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting treatment for underserved individuals struggling with addiction and mental illness in Las Vegas. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Vegas Stronger offers an innovative, holistic approach to healing that includes therapy, case management, housing support, medical care, fitness, and behavioral health treatment—all without the red tape or insurance barriers that limit other programs.“Fights of Fury is about more than boxing. It’s about bringing people together to fight for something bigger—hope, healing, and a better future for Las Vegas,” said David Marlon, founder of Vegas Stronger. “Every ticket sold helps us provide immediate access to care and a real shot at recovery for those who need it most.”What to Expect at Fights of Fury XIOver 14 heart-pounding matchups featuring top local fightersLive action in the state-of-the-art HyperX ArenaCommunity engagement, unity, and support for recoveryA powerful reminder of what’s possible when Las Vegas fights togetherWhether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or looking for a meaningful night out, Fights of Fury XI offers a perfect blend of adrenaline and purpose.About Vegas StrongerVegas Stronger is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing homelessness and addiction in Las Vegas. With a success rate of over 80%, the organization provides long-term, evidence-based treatment and holistic care for some of the most vulnerable individuals in the city. Vegas Stronger believes that no one is beyond help, and offers immediate access to behavioral healthcare without waiting lists or insurance limits.Event Details:🗓️ Date: Saturday, March 22🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT📍 Location: HyperX Arena Las Vegas, Luxor Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89119🎟️ Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fights-of-fury-xi-tickets-1238007276089

