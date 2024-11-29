Xterra Health and Whiskey Valor Foundation Join Forces to Honor and Support Veterans

Xterra Health Logo

SALEM, OH, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xterra Health, a leader in providing veterans with affordable Nexus Letters for VA disability claims, proudly announces its partnership with the Whiskey Valor Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring veterans and their families. This collaboration unites two organizations committed to addressing the challenges faced by veterans while celebrating their service and sacrifices.Strengthening Veteran Support Programs:The partnership between Xterra Health and the Whiskey Valor Foundation is set to amplify the impact of both organizations. Whiskey Valor Foundation, an emerging nonprofit leveraging bourbon barrel picks to raise awareness and funds, provides a unique platform to unite bourbon enthusiasts with a shared mission: improving the lives of veterans. Together, the organizations will raise awareness, expand access to critical resources, and create impactful initiatives that honor and support veterans and their families.Innovative Approaches to Support:Through the partnership, Xterra Health and Whiskey Valor Foundation will launch initiatives aimed at addressing key veteran issues, including mental health resources, responsible drinking education, and funding for essential resources. Whiskey Valor’s innovative use of bourbon barrel picks to fundraise and connect communities aligns seamlessly with Xterra Health’s mission to provide affordable, accessible services for veterans navigating life after military service. By fostering camaraderie and celebrating the rich heritage of bourbon, Whiskey Valor Foundation provides a unique avenue to engage veterans and their families while making a tangible difference."Partnering with the Whiskey Valor Foundation allows us to combine forces and better serve the heroes who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Marshall Bahr, Owner of Xterra Health. "Our shared commitment to veterans is the foundation of this collaboration."Why It Matters:The Foundation has opened its doors to veterans and the community it is building so that veterans feel the support and community they need. During months like November, leading into the holidays when families generally spend time together, the Foundation wants to ensure that the brothers and sisters they gained during their service feel that they continue to have their extended family within reach.About Xterra Health:Xterra Health specializes in helping veterans obtain VA Nexus Letters at affordable rates, simplifying the claims process, and providing best-in-class care. Xterra’s veteran-first approach ensures that every service reflects their commitment to those who have served.About Whiskey Valor Foundation:The Whiskey Valor Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to honoring veterans and their families by building a supportive bourbon community. Through barrel picks and curated events, they raise awareness and funding for veteran-focused initiatives, fostering connections and camaraderie in the process.For More Information:To learn more about this partnership or how you can support, please visit:

