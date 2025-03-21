Honoring Transgender Day of Visibility in Boston

On March 31st, the Council will recognize Transgender Day of Visibility — a day dedicated to celebrating the strength, joy, and resilience of transgender and gender non-binary individuals. This important day serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the ongoing challenges faced by the trans community, while also celebrating the powerful contributions they make in every aspect of life.

Transgender Day of Visibility is about more than just recognition. It’s about honoring the courage of those who have often had to fight for their right to live authentically. The day highlights not only the battles against discrimination and violence but also the power of visibility. Transgender individuals and gender-expansive people often face prejudice, violence, and systemic barriers, especially transgender women of color, who experience disproportionate levels of discrimination. Still, many continue to lead, fight for their rights, and live their truths.

In the City of Boston, numerous local organizations and activists have been at the forefront of supporting the transgender community. Notable among them is Trans Resistance, a nonprofit working tirelessly to advocate for the rights of trans people, and Fenway Health, a community health center that has provided essential services to the LGBTQIA+ community since its founding in 1971.

Additionally, Luke Lennon, founder of the organization Namesake, has pioneered efforts to make name changes easier for the LGBTQ+ community, directly impacting the lives of transgender and nonbinary individuals. Through their work, Lennon and Namesake have also addressed systemic issues such as the wealth and unemployment gap for trans and non-binary people.

The Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition (MTPC), founded in 2001, continues to be a leading advocacy group in the state, pushing for the rights of transgender people in all spheres of life, from employment to legal rights, and offering programs to support and empower trans individuals.

The Council recognizes and celebrates the ongoing efforts of these activists, organizations, and all members of the trans community, and stands against the federal administration’s efforts to roll back protections and continue to fight for the rights of transgender and gender-expansive individuals.

Transgender Day of Visibility not only calls attention to the struggles of the trans community but also celebrates their profound contributions to society. From military service to leadership in businesses, social justice work, and the arts, transgender individuals play a vital role in shaping our world.

The Council adopted a resolution proudly declaring March 31st as Transgender Day of Visibility.