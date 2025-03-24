Current Marketing Solutions Launches T3: A Data-Driven Marketing Solution to Help Community Banks and Credit Unions Win

Leveling the Playing Field for Community Banks and Credit Unions

Current Marketing Solutions launches T3, a data-driven, turnkey marketing program helping community banks boost deposits, retention, and customer growth.

With T3, we’ve created a solution that levels the playing field. Community banks can now reach the right customers, with the right message, at the right time—driving real, measurable growth.” — Lori Donaldson, CEO and Partner

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current Marketing Solutions Launches T3: A Data-Driven Marketing Solution to Help Community Banks and Credit Unions WinCurrent Marketing Solutions is proud to announce the launch of T3, a cutting-edge marketing solution designed to help community banks compete with larger financial institutions by driving account and deposit growth through turnkey, tailored, and targeted strategies.Developed by Lori Donaldson, CEO of Current Marketing Solutions, T3 modernizes proven customer acquisition strategies to meet today’s banking challenges. With T3, community banks can now attract the right households, maximize retention, and increase deposits—without the massive marketing budgets of big banks."Throughout my career working with and inside community banks, one thing became clear: competing with big banks required a smarter approach," said Lori Donaldson, CEO of Current Marketing Solutions. "With T3, we’ve created a solution that levels the playing field. Community banks can now reach the right customers, with the right message, at the right time—driving real, measurable growth."Unlike traditional marketing approaches, T3 leverages deep market insights, data-driven segmentation, and precise targeting to maximize return on investment. The program is designed to be fully turnkey, eliminating the complexities of campaign execution while ensuring every campaign is tailored to a bank’s specific goals. By focusing on targeted outreach, T3 helps community banks acquire high-value customers while retaining their best ones.James Hanson, COO of Current Marketing Solutions, brings extensive experience as a former VP of a Regional Credit Union and has years of working with customer data for FIs. James knows first hand the challenges banks and credit unions face."As a former credit union executive, I saw firsthand how difficult it was to compete with larger banks," said James Hanson, COO of Current Marketing Solutions. "T3 is the solution I wish I had. It’s not just another marketing program—it’s a proven strategy that delivers real results in household acquisition, deposit growth, and customer retention."Early adopters of T3 can expect to experience a material increases in new accounts and higher-than-average deposit balances per new account acquired, proving its effectiveness.Ready to take customer acquisition to the next level?Contact Lori Donaldson for a free consultation.

