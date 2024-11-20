Episode Solutions Announces Kyle Cooksey Promoted to President/CEO and Appointed to Board of Directors

With Kyle’s experience and leadership style, we feel he is the right person to lead us into the future. The opportunities are great, and Kyle has the vision to take advantage of what is ahead.” — Episode Solutions Board Chair Kirk Stapleton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Episode Solutions , LLC, a leading provider of coordinated wholistic care solutions for specialty care patient populations, has announced the promotion of Kyle Cooksey to President/CEO. Cooksey has also been appointed to the Board of Directors. Cooksey will take over leadership of all functions of Episode Solutions to oversee the accelerated growth of the company’s value-based care platform, which enables effective management of the spend of specialty care populations.Episode Solutions would also like to announce the retirement of Tom Gallagher as CEO and resignation as member of the board.“Episode Solutions is poised to address the headwinds in the current healthcare environment,” said Cooksey upon his appointment. “I have been committed to leading innovation in healthcare since I was sixteen, motivated by the loss of my mom to a disconnected system, and I am humbled that the Board of Episode Solutions and its investors have put their faith in me to lead our growth and success of Episode Solutions into the future. I am excited about the opportunities in front of us and demonstrating what our platform can achieve. We are committed to taking the complexity out of the care journey.”Before joining Episode Solutions, Cooksey held senior executive roles in rapidly growing companies implementing innovative clinical care models notably at Monogram Health and ScribeAmerica, where he spearheaded the transition from service-enabled businesses to technology-enabled solutions that deliver improved outcomes. Cooksey is actively involved in non-profit organizations that focus on educational initiatives for low-income communities and relief efforts for marginalized citizens in Ghana, particularly the homeless and victims of human trafficking. With over 22 years of experience in managing rapidly growing tech-enabled businesses, driving customer satisfaction, retention, and growth, he is well-equipped to make a significant impact at Episode Solutions.“With Kyle’s experience and leadership style, we feel he is the right person to lead Episode Solutions into the future,” said Board Chair Kirk Stapleton. “The opportunities for this platform are great, and Kyle has the vision to take advantage of what is ahead.”Herb Fritch, an investor at Episode Solutions, remarked, “The company has established an innovative value-based care platform that addresses some of the largest gaps in the current healthcare system, and I look forward to Episode Solutions achieving the vast potential in front of it with Kyle in the driver’s seat.”

