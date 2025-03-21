Water infrastructure investments help Reed City make strides in water system, ensuring safer, cleaner service

Reed City, Mich. — Today, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) joined Reed City officials to highlight recent upgrades to their water infrastructure to improve water quality and protect local waterways ensuring cleaner more reliable service for its residents. EGLE Director Phil Roos toured the Reed City Wastewater Treatment Plant and held a roundtable discussion with state and local leaders to discuss the importance of investing in water infrastructure, project updates and community impact.

“Clean water is an essential part of our environment, everyday lives and economy. It means families can access water to drink and shower and farmers can grow their produce to put food on tables,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Water infrastructure investments are about more than just upgrades—they’re about creating a healthier, more sustainable future. By improving water systems, modernizing infrastructure and enhancing public resources, we’re ensuring long-term benefits for residents, businesses and Michigan’s natural resources.”

Since 2022, Reed City in Osceola County has received more than $35 million in state funding to replace lead service lines, upgrade outdated infrastructure and improve their wastewater treatment facility. Those investments include:

$14 million from the EGLE Clean Water State Revolving Fund, $10 million from a state budget appropriation and $2 million from the MEDC Community Development Block Grant to improve the Reed City Wastewater Treatment Plant.

$3.5 million from the EGLE Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to replace lead service lines and water main.

$5.8 million from the EGLE Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for well demolition and replacement of lead service lines and water main.

The city has replaced 90% of its lead service lines with the remaining 10% expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

“This funding has been transformational for Reed City, enabling us to make critical upgrades that ensure safe, reliable water for our residents while also modernizing our wastewater treatment system,” said Reed City Mayor Roger Meinert. “These improvements not only protect public health and our local waterways but also strengthen the foundation for future growth and economic development. By upgrading outdated infrastructure, replacing lead service lines and improving wastewater treatment, we are safeguarding our community’s resources for generations to come. We are grateful for the state’s investment in Reed City’s future, ensuring a healthier environment and a stronger local economy.”

Lead service line replacement, cleaning up contamination, increasing government transparency and strengthening the state’s energy infrastructure are a few of the priorities represented in Governor Whitmer’s proposed Fiscal Year 2026 budget. EGLE’s portion of the proposed budget includes $30 million for general water infrastructure improvements, $50 million for lead service line replacement and more than $5 million for drinking water safeguards.

“At Yoplait Reed City, having a dependable, consistent and quality water system is paramount to our operations,” said Yoplait Plant Manager Kristin Demiranda. “Water is an ingredient in all our products and is also required to maintain the cleanliness of our manufacturing plant. Last summer, we partnered with the city to ensure the new watermain under Todd Street was completed and passed all water testing requirements. We appreciate the partnership we have with the city!”

Since January 2019, the State of Michigan has invested more than $5.3 billion under the MI Clean Water Plan and other state programs to upgrade drinking water, stormwater and wastewater facilities across the state, supporting more than 75,000 jobs. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, 15 jobs are created, and studies have shown a $6 return for every dollar invested in water infrastructure.

"These water infrastructure upgrades in Reed City are about more than just pipes and pumps—they are about improving quality of life for residents and supporting economic growth,” said Representative Curt VanderWall. “I’m proud to have played a key role in securing portions of the $35 million state investment. This funding is setting Reed City up for a healthier, more sustainable future."

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program (CWSRF) provides low-cost financing to communities for a wide range of water quality infrastructure projects. Projects include municipal wastewater facilities, nonpoint source pollution control, stormwater runoff mitigation, green infrastructure and water reuse.

The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) provides low-interest loans to assist water suppliers in meeting the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act and addressing environmental or public health concerns. Projects include lead service line and water main replacement, water treatment plant upgrades, and water well improvements.

For more information, visit EGLE’s MI Clean water plan web page.