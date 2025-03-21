Busch Shooting Range invites new hunters to Introduction to Turkey Hunting class March 25

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.— Spring Turkey Season is one of the most anticipated hunting seasons in Missouri. It opens this year with Youth Turkey Season running April 12 – 13, then Spring Turkey Season following Apr 21 - May 11. The Show-Me-State is especially well-known for its outstanding turkey hunting. These wary birds may present a challenge but beginning turkey hunters should not be intimidated by the sport.

In advance of the season, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new hunters to an Introduction to Turkey Hunting program Tuesday, March 25. This free class takes place from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The program is a good opportunity for both adult and youth hunters to enter the sport.

“Turkeys are very cautious birds and have very good vision, which makes trying to lure in a gobbler challenging yet rewarding hunting,” said MDC Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel. “If you are new to hunting or have not tried turkey hunting, this program is for you.”

The program will introduce new turkey hunters to hunting strategies needed for success in pursuing the wary birds. The class will be taught by both MDC staff and members of the National Wild Turkey Federation, tapping into a wide range of expertise.

Participants will learn what kinds of habitat tend to hold turkeys, how to positively identify a turkey, basic hunting and shooting safety, hunting regulations, firearm selection, and shotgun patterning. Students will get an introduction to the most popular turkey calls and effective calling techniques, including practical tips on when and how often to call. Other gear will be reviewed to help beginning hunters be successful, like clothing, hunting blinds, and decoys.

Introduction to Turkey Hunting is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4j2.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

