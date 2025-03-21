JCS Process & Control Systems Cuts Ribbon On UltraPhil Center for Aseptic Excellence

JCS / UltraPhil Executives and Local Officials Cut Ribbon on UltraPhil Center

The world’s first and only small-scale, bottle-based pilot aseptic R&D and production center is the future of innovation in shelf-stable beverage processing.

UltraPhil will allow any beverage manufacturer, no matter their size, to come in and perfect formulations and production processes for their aseptic beverage products in small quantities.” — Greg Frechette, president of JCS Process & Control Systems

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JCS Process & Control Systems, an industry leader in beverage batching and processing technologies, today celebrated the grand opening of the UltraPhil Center for Aseptic Excellence, the world’s first and only small scale, bottle-based pilot aseptic research, development and production center.

Following an 18-month, more than $17 million dollar investment – including the radical transformation to a 10,000 square foot space within a former department store in downtown Rochester, NY – the UltraPhil Center for Aseptic Excellence leverages JCS’s significant beverage industry thought leadership to create what will be a center of innovation for the beverage industry.

“This is a transformative day for the aseptic beverage industry and a very proud day for JCS,” said Greg Frechette, president, JCS Process & Control Systems. “We’re excited to leverage our significant processing expertise to offer the beverage industry a place where they can innovate so they can dominate with their respective product portfolios. We’ve accomplished just that with what we believe will be a critical industry resource.”

Based upon an increased demand for convenience, extended shelf life, and a reduced reliance on preservatives, the global aseptic beverage market is forecasted to surpass $100 billion dollars over the next 10 years. UltraPhil will support a broad array of beverage product formulations including fluid milk beverage products, protein based low/high acid beverages, plant-based protein drinks, dairy and non-dairy based coffees and teas, nutritional drinks, 100% juice and juice drinks, as well as sports drinks.

“Small-scale, for-hire aseptic pilot production lines for a diversity of beverage formulations do not currently exist for PET and HDPE bottle-based products,” explains President, Greg Frechette. “UltraPhil will allow any beverage manufacturer, no matter their size, to come in and perfect formulations and production processes for their aseptic beverage products in small quantities. This will help beverage manufacturers expedite the new product development process and speed time to market while significantly reducing product development expenses.”

UltraPhil enables beverage industry entrepreneurs and manufacturers to perfect and prove scalability while optimizing batching and aseptic production processes and manufacturability. The facility is FDA-validated and features cutting-edge processing technologies, including the best-in-class JCS Ultra-Flex systems and industry-leading Shibuya aseptic pilot filler. As a result, UltraPhil will expedite the R&D process in a highly accurate, controlled environment, designed to replicate a commercial scale process so the world’s leading beverage producers, startups, flavor houses, ingredient and packaging suppliers, and others can have 100% confidence that their processed beverage will scale up right, right from the start.

The UltraPhil team features a tenured team of aseptic beverage processing and engineering experts, including John Eaton, managing director of UltraPhil, who has led the design and construction of the facility. Eaton brings more than 30 years of beverage processing experience and expertise. Leveraging significant expertise, the UltraPhil Center will also offer hands-on training classes to support the continued growth of the aseptic beverage industry through UltraPhil University.

In 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul, through the Regional Economic Development Council process, announced that New York state would provide a grant to support the UltraPhil construction. The project directly supports the growth of the agriculture and food production industry, a key pillar of the Finger Lakes regional strategic plan.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State, and the Finger Lakes region, are home to some of the most talent-rich tech companies in the world. By supporting cutting-edge businesses like JCS and UltraPhil, we are reinforcing our commitment to growing next-generation agribusiness innovation, boosting our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and generating even more opportunities statewide."

Matt Hurlbutt, president and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise, commented, “the UltraPhil Center for Aseptic Excellence is poised to be a hub of innovation in downtown Rochester’s Sibley Square. This world-class facility was born from meticulous planning and provides companies with unparalleled resources to develop and refine their products, propelling the beverage manufacturing sector forward. GRE is proud to support JCS and UltraPhil as they expand their visionary work in the Greater Rochester, NY region.”

For more information on the UltraPhil Center for Aseptic Excellence, visit www.ultraphil.com or contact John Eaton at jeaton@ultraphil.com.

