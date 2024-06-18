California Dairies, Inc. Selects JCS Process & Control for Design and Processing Technologies for Milk Bottling Facility

New 200,000-square foot milk processing plant under construction in Bakersfield, California.

Nation’s second largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative will produce innovative fluid milk products in new Kern County, CA, 47-acre, 200,000-sq. ft. facility.

This is an amazing opportunity to partner with one of the country’s finest dairy cooperatives and help them significantly grow their business.” — Greg Frechette, president of JCS

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JCS Process & Control Systems, an industry leader in beverage batching and processing technologies, has been awarded a contract by California Dairies, Inc. (CDI) – the largest California farmer-owned dairy cooperative and second largest in the United States – to support the total process design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of a new 200,000-square foot milk processing plant (Phase 1) in Bakersfield, California.

“This is an amazing opportunity to partner with one of the country’s finest dairy cooperatives and help them significantly grow their business,” said Greg Frechette, president of JCS Process & Control Systems. “We appreciate CDI’s confidence in our ability to design, engineer, and, ultimately, implement JCS processing technologies into what may well be one of the most innovative, most versatile dairy production facilities in the world.”

Specifically, JCS will engineer the integration of the new facility’s entire processing and production supply chain from ingredient receiving, storage, milk separation, batching, blending, variable processing, and supporting utility systems.

CDI’s state-of-the-art facility will process Kern County-produced milk into innovative dairy products, including extended shelf life and shelf-stable fluid milk – products that continue to increase in demand across the globe.

Bill McIlhargey, an industry leader in beverage batching and processing technologies, will lead the JCS team supporting CDI. McIlhargey brings more than 35 years of engineering, process control, maintenance, facilities, and project management experience, as well as deep expertise of HTST, ESL, and aseptic processing technologies. His background includes leading food and dairy companies such as FairLife, Bubbies Ice Cream and Desserts, Shamrock Foods Company, and Darigold, where he spent most of his tenured career.

The new facility is expected to be in production by the end of 2024.

For more information on JCS Process & Control Systems, visit www.jcs.com or contact Greg Frechette at gfrechette@jcs.com. For more information on California Dairies, Inc., visit www.californiadairies.com or contact Troy Hancock at thancock@californiadairies.com.

#####

ABOUT JCS

Since 1988, JCS has provided design, engineering, and innovative processing technologies to help the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers produce the highest quality products at the lowest processing cost. JCS delivers the most cost-effective systems to help its customers produce the highest quality products at the lowest processing cost. Our industry focus enables us to supply innovative, cost-effective, advanced control strategies that optimize plant productivity and manufacturing flexibility.

ABOUT CDI

California Dairies, Inc. is the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California, producing approximately 40 percent of California’s milk. Co-owned by over 300 dairy producers who ship nearly 17 billion pounds of real California milk annually, California Dairies, Inc. manufacturers quality butter, fluid milk products, and milk powders. In addition, California Dairies, Inc. is the home of two leading and well-respected brands of butter – Challenge and Danish Creamery. California Dairies, Inc.’s quality dairy products are available in all 50 United States and in more than 50 foreign countries.