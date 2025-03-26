‘No Big Deal’ by Dean Brownrout Captures Bronze Medal in Axiom Business Book Awards

Former music business executive's memoir, 'No Big Deal,' garners awards and accolades

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former music industry executive Dean Brownrout’s “No Big Deal: Chasing the indie music dream in the last days of the record business” (Guernica Editions) was named a bronze medal recipient for Memoir/Biography in the prestigious 2025 Axiom Business Book Awards.

The Axiom Book Awards is a highly respected, global competition that has been recognizing and promoting the best business titles since 2007. Major and independent authors as well as major, independent, and university publishing houses submit books for consideration. Previous winners include Doris Kearns Goodwin and Malcolm Gladwell, among many other notable business and thought leaders. This year, journalist Kara Swisher received the silver medal in the same category as Brownrout for “Burn Book: A Tech Love Story” (Simon & Schuster).

The honor adds to a steadily growing list of accolades and achievements for the book and the first-time author.

"No Big Deal" was a Reviewers Choice Awards finalist for Non-Fiction Arts in the 2024-25 Reader Views Literary Awards. Brownrout’s memoir was also named a finalist in the 21st Annual Best Book Awards (2024) in the Performing Arts: Film, Theatre, Dance, Music category.

“I’m humbled by the positive critical response to my book from press and the music community at large,” said Brownrout. “This award is particularly meaningful to me as it also acknowledges the entrepreneurial, business, and professional aspects of my story.”

Brownrout’s tragicomic memoir of his 25 years in the music business covers an important period in the evolution of the industry, as LPs were morphing into CDs, and the internet loomed. Starting out as an enterprising teenage concert promoter in the late 1970s, Brownrout rode the business on punk, new wave, and metal, until finding himself and founding the independent record label, Big Deal. Along the way he relates encounters with the Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, Bob Dylan, Grace Jones, models, actors, and countless fringe characters and luminaries—and discusses the pivotal role he played in the early career of artists like the Goo Goo Dolls and Metallica.

