‘No Big Deal’ by Dean Brownrout Named Finalist in 2024-25 Reader Views Literary Awards

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music business veteran Dean Brownrout’s “No Big Deal: Chasing the indie music dream in the last days of the record business” (Guernica Editions) was named a finalist in the Non-Fiction Arts (Art/Music/Pop Culture/Performing Arts) category in the 2024-25 Reader Views Literary Awards.

The Reviewers Choice Awards presented by Reader Views are recognized industry-wide as a top award for independent authors and publishers. The book had already received the highest rating of five stars in a Reader Views review published prior to the announcement.

This honor adds yet another testimonial to a steadily growing list of accolades and achievements for the book and the first-time author.

Prior to release, “No Big Deal” shot to the top of both the Amazon heavy metal and rock band biography charts after Brownrout appeared on WFMU radio (New York metropolitan area). The book sold out its initial printing on the first day of availability. Brownrout’s book was recognized by American Book Fest’s 21st Annual Best Book Awards as a finalist for the Performing Arts: Film, Theater, Dance, Music category. Book trade publication Kirkus Reviews called it, “an exceedingly intelligent book, written by a thoughtful student of music business history.” The Buffalo News said, “Brownrout tells glorious tales of the record business’s last gasp.” Critics have cited the author’s “razor sharp, deadpan wit,” “self-deprecating humor,” and his “natural storytelling gifts.”

Brownrout’s tragicomic memoir of his 25 years in the music business covers an important period in the evolution of the recording industry, as LPs were morphing into CDs, and the internet loomed. Starting out as an enterprising teenage concert promoter in the late 1970s, Brownrout rode the business on punk, new wave, and metal, until finding himself and founding the independent record label, Big Deal. Along the way he relates encounters with the Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, Bob Dylan, Grace Jones, models, actors, and countless fringe characters and luminaries—and discusses the pivotal role he played in the early career of artists like the Goo Goo Dolls and Metallica.

Ira Robbins, the highly regarded author, founder of Trouser Press magazine, and editor of the essential Trouser Press Record Guides, provides the foreword to the book.

