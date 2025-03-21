AdForum PHNX Awards Introduces its First-ever Trophy: A Playful and Collectible Celebration of Creativity

3D Printed PHNX Awards Trophy AdForum PHNX Awards last call for entries

PHNX partners with Landor to create an innovative 3D printed, customizable trophy

The PHNX Awards trophy embodies the spirit of innovation, creativity, and resilience that defines our industry” — Philippe Paget, CEO AdForum

PARIS, FRANCE, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AdForum PHNX Awards have always been about celebrating creativity, innovation, and the people behind great ideas. This year, we’re taking that celebration to the next level with something truly special: our first-ever PHNX trophy.Designed by Landor, the world-leading brand consultants, this unique trophy isn’t just a symbol of achievement—it’s something winners can interact with, stack, and collect over time.Made from 3D-printed plastic, the PHNX Awards trophy adds a playful touch to the celebration. Winners can personalize it and choose to order it or even produce it themselves. When ordered, the trophy comes in different colors based on the medal won, turning each victory into a unique addition to a growing collection.“The PHNX Awards trophy embodies the spirit of innovation, creativity, and resilience that defines our industry”, explains Philippe Paget, CEO of the PHNX Awards. “As the first trophy that winners can 3D print themselves, it not only celebrates exceptional talent, but also promotes sustainability and logistical efficiency. This approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to recognizing and honoring those who dare to think differently. By allowing winners to print their own trophies, we empower them to be part of the process.”The trophy was brought to life by designer Minhoo Park and Head of Product Experience, 3D, Jack Holloway, from Landor’s London studio. The result is a bold, modular design inspired by the letters of PHNX, turning each win into a building block of success.“We wanted the trophy to truly reflect the values of the PHNX Awards. The cube, with its equal dimensions, represents the awards’ commitment to accessibility and equality while also embodying playfulness—a key ingredient in great creativity. We’re excited to see how winners personalise their awards through colour and materiality, treating it as a blank canvas for further expression" says Holloway.Since launching in 2020, PHNX has aimed to be the world’s most accessible and democratic creative competition. It believes in giving space to all voices in the industry—whether they’re creatives, marketers, journalists, strategists, agency leaders, or consultants. This diversity is reflected in a jury unlike any other.“A diverse jury enables a richer and more nuanced evaluation of the work,” Philippe points out. “Winning a PHNX Award celebrates not only creative excellence but also a commitment to the values of inclusion and innovation.” At its core, the PHNX Awards are about recognizing and championing great creative work. This new trophy is a reflection of that spirit—an evolving, collectible object that grows with its recipient’s career. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Landor for their creativity, dedication, and collaboration in bringing this vision to life by creating the first ever PHNX trophy.For more information on the 2025 PHNX Awards and how to enter, visit AdForum PHNX Awards ( https://www.adforum.com/torch/phnx-2025 About the AdForum PHNX Awards: Launched in 2020, the PHNX Awards celebrate creative talent from across the industry. With an inclusive and diverse jury, the competition provides not just recognition but also valuable feedback and visibility for entrants.About Landor: They are world-leading brand consultants, underpinned by the most expansive strategic & creative capabilities in their category. They make brands more valuable and less vulnerable. They are part of WPP, the creative transformation company.For media inquiries, please contact: Julie Descamps, Communication and PR manager.

