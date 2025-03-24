DocHub Mobile Application Launches on iOS and Android, Streamlining PDF Editing and Signing on the Go

DocHub mobile app

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocHub, an online platform for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents, is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile app, now available for iOS and Android DocHub mobile application, a product of airSlate Inc., debuted in January 2024—a significant milestone in revolutionizing document management. Initially engineered to simplify editing and signing PDF files, the app has been rapidly evolving to meet user demands. Throughout 2024, the DocHub team dedicated themselves to boosting performance and introducing innovative features, ensuring the application remains both accessible and convenient.In March 2025, the "Scan Document" feature was introduced as part of the mobile app's ongoing development. This functionality allows users to capture physical documents, convert them into PDFs, and fit them seamlessly into workflows for signing, form filling, and basic editing.Beyond scanning, the DocHub mobile application comes packed with powerful document management features. Users can:--- Easily upload and edit PDFs by modifying documents directly in the app for free--- Sign documents and request signatures in seconds with just a few taps--- Create PDF forms and reusable templates to streamline frequently used documents and save time--- Collaborate from anywhere and work with your team whether in the office or on the go--- Seamlessly integrate with Google Drive to import and export files while keeping everything in sync--- Stay on top of the signing process by tracking document progress and receiving notifications upon completion--- Keep your documents secure with built-in features that protect your files.“I’m excited to announce the launch of DocHub’s iOS and Android apps, giving customers seamless access to DocHub anytime, anywhere,” said Albert Lardizabal, Sr. Director of Product at DocHub. “Users can effortlessly scan, edit, sign, and share documents on the go. This is just the beginning—we’re committed to introducing even more features and improving your experience this year.”The DocHub mobile application is ideal for anyone who needs to sign documents or request signatures on the move. It’s an efficient solution for filling out forms and editing simple documents. This flexibility supports a wide range of professional and personal tasks.Looking ahead, the DocHub team is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. Future updates promise even more powerful tools and enhancements designed to further simplify document management and elevate the mobile experience.For more information, visit www.dochub.com About DocHubDocHub is an online platform for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents effortlessly. As part of airSlate's suite of automation tools, DocHub is committed to delivering a seamless, efficient, and secure digital document management experience to millions of users worldwide.

