As U.S. EPA rolls back protections, California launches satellite project to detect and reduce dangerous methane leaks

Methane is a clear, odorless gas released from landfills, oil and gas operations, livestock facilities, as well as natural sources such as wetlands. It is a major pollutant that is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide for near-term warming of the planet. Methane emissions are responsible for about a quarter of global carbon pollution. Controlling methane leaks helps speed up the state’s efforts to protect the environment.

The Governor’s announcement comes on his first day as Co-Chair of America Is All In, an expansive coalition in support of subnational climate action. As Co-Chair, he will work with other state and local leaders to advance innovative solutions like methane-detecting technology.

How it works

The satellite project and the data acquired by it is made possible by a $100 million investment from the state’s Cap-and-Trade program.

The state will maintain a database and web portal to coordinate and document mitigation actions. While California does not own these satellites, state agencies will be able to select specific regions for observation. This data will also be available to communities to view methane mitigation efforts, education, and for outreach.

“This satellite project to monitor methane is unique for a state effort that will help us better identify sources of pollution Californians are already seeing and feeling the intensifying impacts from firsthand,” said California Air Resources Board (CARB) Chair Liane Randolph. “The effort provides information that is much closer to real time than the data now available. It allows us to get ahead of one of the major contributors to what has become an immediate threat to public health and the environment. It also provides an opportunity for California to work with other jurisdictions which want to develop their own, similar satellite methane monitoring and reduction programs.”

Tackling methane emissions

Last year, California followed through on a promise by former Governor Jerry Brown when a philanthropically-backed coalition, including the state, launched its ‘own damn satellite’ to help track dangerous pollutants like methane.

In 2023, California launched a new pledge for governments around the world to commit to cutting global methane emissions, one of the worst pollutants. The pledge is aimed at subnational governments – like California – and builds on the Global Methane Hub’s Global Methane Pledge that focuses on countries.