SOUNDS Academy Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Lives Through Music Education

Annual Benefit Concert to Commemorate a Decade of Support for Underserved Youth

As we celebrate 10 years, we reflect on the incredible journey of our students and the profound impact that music education has had on their lives.” — Kirk Johnson

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOUNDS Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to providing music education to underserved youth, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special 10-Year Anniversary Benefit Concert on May 16, 2025, at The Orpheum Theatre. This milestone event will honor a decade of empowering students through music while raising funds to expand access to music education in Title I schools and lower-income communities.Since its founding in 2014, SOUNDS Academy has provided thousands of students with the opportunity to learn, create, and grow through music. Through its innovative programs, the organization has instilled core character values—including creativity, leadership, perseverance, resilience, and teamwork—to help shape the next generation of musicians and leaders.For many students, SOUNDS Academy has been a life-changing experience. Abraham Kim, a high school senior and SOUNDS Academy student since 2018, shares, "SOUNDS Academy has played a fundamental role in shaping me, both as a musician and as a person. It was the first program that gave me access to high-quality music education when financial barriers made it seem impossible.” Through SOUNDS Academy, Abraham found more than just lessons and opportunities—he discovered a true musical calling adding, “The program nurtured my growth and instilled in me the value of mentorship, leadership, and giving back. My journey from student to mentor within the program taught me that music isn’t just about playing; it’s about sharing, inspiring, and creating connections that last beyond the stage."The 10-Year Anniversary Benefit Concert will feature performances by SOUNDS Academy students and local guest artists, as well as inspiring stories from students, teachers, and alumni reflecting on the transformative power of music education. In keeping with its mission of accessibility, SOUNDS Academy will be providing 500 tickets to Phoenix-area schools, ensuring that families from all backgrounds can experience the magic of live music.All proceeds from the event will directly support SOUNDS Academy’s programs, helping provide tuition-free music lessons, instruments, and performance opportunities to children who would otherwise lack access.“As we celebrate 10 years, we reflect on the incredible journey of our students and the profound impact that music education has had on their lives,” said Kirk Johnson, Founder & CEO of SOUNDS Academy. “This concert is not just a celebration of our past but a rallying call for the future. We invite the community to join us in making music education accessible to all.”For more information about SOUNDS Academy and the 10-Year Anniversary Benefit Concert, please visit www.soundsacademy.org About SOUNDS AcademySOUNDS Academy is a nonprofit music education organization that provides underserved youth with the opportunity to learn music through tuition-free lessons, instruments, and performance opportunities. The organization teaches character values and life skills through the discipline of music, ensuring that every student has the chance to reach their full potential.

