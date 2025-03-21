2025 Lake Pend Oreille “State of the Lake” informational video is available to watch online prior to the March 27 open house

In the video, staff from Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Region share updates on the diverse and world-renowned fisheries in Lake Pend Oreille. The video provides an in-depth look at the latest population trends and research related to kokanee, rainbow trout, lake trout, walleye, pike and more.

Folks planning to attend the March 27 open house are highly encouraged to watch the informational video beforehand and then come to the open house with questions, comments or concerns. Registration is not required, so come on out and participate!

The open house is being held at the University of Idaho Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center (10881 N Boyer Road 83864) at 6 p.m.