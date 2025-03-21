Emerald Ash Borer Continues to Spread Across Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in three new locations in Minnesota over the winter. EAB was confirmed in Aitkin County for the first time. There are now 54 counties in the state with EAB. In Pine and St. Louis counties, infestations were discovered in new areas, expanding the original quarantine areas. No new EAB finds occurred in Mille Lacs County, but the quarantine is also being expanded due to the proximity to the Aitkin County find.

Where was EAB recently confirmed:

County Location Discovery Details Aitkin Malmo Township A county forester found evidence of EAB at a timber sale site and notified state officials for confirmation. Pine Norman Township The MDA confirmed an EAB find submitted by a resident in northern Pine County. St. Louis City of Virginia The MDA confirmed an EAB report submitted through the department’s online Report a Pest service.

What is EAB:

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

Quarantine information:

The MDA is enacting emergency quarantines in Aitkin County and new areas of Mille Lacs, Pine, and St. Louis counties due to the recent EAB discoveries. All of Aitkin County will be quarantined. Expanded quarantine boundaries in Mille Lacs and Pine counties will put each of the counties under full quarantine. The quarantine in St. Louis County is also expanded further north. See map for details. The quarantines limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

More information:

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals will be held on Wednesday, March 26 from 10–11 a.m. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposed emergency quarantines before the quarantines become formal. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through May 5, 2025, and recommends adopting the quarantine on May 6, 2025. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Kimberly Thielen Cremers

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

Kimberly.TCremers@state.mn.us

There is more EAB information on the MDA website.

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us