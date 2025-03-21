USDA announces new FPAC leadership to better serve farmers and ranchers

News

March 21, 2025

News article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced key presidential appointments to the Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission area. These appointees will lead efforts to advance President Trump’s America First agenda and ensure that farmers, ranchers, and producers have the support they need to keep feeding, fueling, and clothing America.

“FPAC is the most farmer-facing mission area at USDA, housing the Farm Service Agency, the Risk Management Agency, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service—agencies producers rely on every day,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins . “Following this week’s $10 billion economic assistance announcement, these appointees will help ensure that support gets to farmers and ranchers without bureaucratic delays. Strong leadership in FPAC means real results, less red tape, and a USDA that works for those who feed, fuel, and clothe America. I’m proud to welcome these new leaders who will champion our farmers and rural communities.”

The FPAC mission area plays a vital role in delivering USDA programs directly to farmers and ranchers across the country, from disaster assistance and risk management to conservation efforts that protect and enhance working lands. These newly appointed leaders will be instrumental in executing these programs efficiently and effectively, reinforcing the Trump Administration’s commitment to rural America.

Brooke Appleton Appointed as Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation

Brooke Shupe Appleton serves as the Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. Most recently, Appleton served as Vice President of Public Policy for the National Corn Growers Association. In this role, Appleton led NCGA’s Washington, D.C. office, overseeing advocacy for policy effecting corn farmers across the country. Previously, Appleton served as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary at USDA during the first Trump Administration. Prior to her time at USDA, Appleton worked at the National Association and Wheat Growers and started her career on Capitol Hill working for U.S. Representative Sam Graves of Missouri. Appleton holds a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness Management from the University of Missouri-Columbia and was raised on her family’s row crop and cattle farm in Stanberry, Missouri.

Andrew Fisher Appointed as Chief of Staff for Farm Production and Conservation

Andrew Fisher serves as Chief of Staff for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC). Most recently, Andrew served as a Legislative Assistant for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and previously held the same position for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics from the University of Missouri. Andrew grew up on a farrow to wean hog operation where he also assisted his grandfather with backgrounding cattle.

Aubrey Bettencourt Appointed as Chief of the Natural Resource Conservation Service

Aubrey Bettencourt will serve as Chief of the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). Aubrey is a prominent leader in agriculture, water, and sustainability, most recently serving as the Global Director of Government Relations and External Affairs for Netafim, an Orbia Company. Her previous roles include serving as President and CEO of the Almond Alliance and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior in the first Trump Administration. Her work reflects a strong commitment to water policy, agricultural support, and sustainable practices, supported by her family’s farming roots in Kings County, California. Aubrey holds a degree in History from Westmont College.

Bill Beam Appointed as Administrator for the Farm Service Agency

Bill Beam will serve as the Administrator for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) within Farm Production and Conservation. Bill is from Elverson, Pennsylvania where he owns and operates Beam Farms Inc. with his family. In addition to growing corn, soybeans, wheat and hay, Beam Farms has a sawdust and wood shavings business that serves the wood industry and agriculture throughout Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Bill has served on various boards and committees including the Pennsylvania Soybean Board, United Soybean Board, United States Soybean Export Council, Rural Investment to Protect Our Environment and Tel Hai Board. Bill formerly served as Deputy Administrator of Farm Programs for FSA in the first Trump Administration.

Pat Swanson Appointed as Administrator for the Risk Management Agency

Pat Swanson will serve as the Administrator for the Risk Management Agency (RMA) within Farm Production and Conservation. Most recently, Pat has served as a director for the American Soybean Association (ASA) and completed her term on the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Board. Along with her husband, Don, Pat has experience running a crop insurance agency, helping farmers in southeastern Iowa manage risk through crop, forage, pasture and livestock insurance. Pat and her family run a seventh-generation farm near Ottumwa, Iowa. They raise soybeans, corn, and have a cow-calf operation. Pat is an alumna of Iowa State University and is passionate about advocating for farmers through her involvement with Iowa 4-H, CommonGround Iowa and her work with ASA.

Colton Buckley Appointed as Chief of Staff for Natural Resources Conservation Service

Colton Buckley serves as the Chief of Staff for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Most recently, Colton served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils. Previously, Colton was appointed to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents by Governor Rick Perry, the Texas Commissioner of Agriculture’s Advisory Council, and the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Board of Directors, representing rural economic development. He is a proud alumnus of Turning Point USA. Colton holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Services and Development from Tarleton State University, a Master of Arts in Communication from Liberty University, and was raised on his grandparents’ cattle ranch in Gatesville, Texas.