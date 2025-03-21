Creatio Powers Griswold’s Digital Transformation in Lead Management

Griswold, a leading provider of non-medical home care services across the U.S. implemented Creatio to ensure a seamless lead-to-client experience

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global provider of an AI-native platform for automating workflows and CRM with no-code, has announced that Griswold is utilizing Creatio to modernize client acquisition and boost organizational efficiency.Founded in 1982, Griswold operates through five company-owned offices and a franchise network spanning 32 U.S. states. The organization provides essential in-home care, including companionship, mobility assistance, and home support, making a profound impact on the lives of older adults and their families.Recognizing the inefficiencies of manual lead tracking and management, Griswold adopted Creatio’s no-code platform to automate its processes. With the help of Creatio’s partner, Qnovate, Griswold transitioned from spreadsheets and disconnected tools to a centralized and integrated no-code solution.The implementation enabled the company to automate lead management, streamline marketing campaigns, and integrate with its electronic medical record software. By centralizing all leads from its website and marketing campaigns into Creatio, Griswold gained clear visibility over its customer journey and enhanced decision-making processes.“Creatio has been a game-changer for us,” said Greg Morgan, Senior Director and Financial Systems & Analytics at Griswold “We’ve automated our entire digital lead process, improved tracking and reporting, and created a better experience for our prospective clients. Our marketing and drip campaigns are now fully streamlined, allowing us to focus on what matters most—delivering care.”Looking ahead, Griswold plans to expand its use of Creatio to franchisees, enabling them to benefit from automated workflows and integrations without additional administrative burdens. Discover how Griswold is using Creatio to deliver exceptional care while enhancing its business operations.About GriswoldGriswold, founded in 1982, is a leading provider of non-medical home care services. With a commitment to dignity and quality of life, the company offers compassionate assistance to individuals in need across the United States.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.About QnovateQnovate is a software consultancy focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. Qnovate helps organizations achieve operational efficiency through software adoption, customization, and integration.Learn more about how Qnovate supports its clients at www.qnovate.com

