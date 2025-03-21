After the Game: Identifying Business Solutions for Student-Athletes

The NILO Limited Logo NILO LIMITED is a 501(c)3 launching its new program of business education classes and events for student-athletes. Its vision is to help students and their families launch 1000 new businesses. NILO LIMITED is inviting parents of student-athletes, business leaders, government and sports representatives to a unique conference "After the Game: Building Futures for Student-Athletes and Their Families" conference is on March 29, 2025 9AM-1PM in Pho

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An estimated 10 million people will be enjoying March Madness on television this year. How many families are watching their sons or daughters from the stands of stadiums from Lexington to Seattle? How many more of the parents of over 500,000 students in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) system, watching at home, have dreams of their student-athletes being the next Caitlin or Kobe or Simone or Caleb? The joys of raising an elite athlete are great. But the challenges—from changing policies to rising costs to emotional pressures—are also great. There is a movement, birthed in Arizona, to provide online help to the growing nationwide legion of harried parents of student-athletes. The World’s Best Connectors ( www.thewbcs.com ) will host " After the Game : Building Futures for Student-Athletes and Their Families" conference on March 29, 2025, 9AM-1PM in Phoenix, Arizona.The World’s Best Connectors ( WBC ) is a community of C-suite executives who help other executives grow their businesses. It features important and practical conferences and webinars aimed at business leaders. This sixth annual conference is devoted to promoting programs that would help student-athletes, and their families start new businesses. NILO Limited is a 501c3 non-profit, which will be providing online business education to student athletes. It is the main charitable beneficiary of this conference. The mission of the organization is to help student-athletes and their families create new businesses. Its Project NILO program will involve online courses that will help student-athletes (high school seniors and college students) identify and develop their own businesses. NILO aims to help student-athletes add "O" ("Ownership") to their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Jennifer Jilot is the new President of the organization.“Attending the conference is an incredible opportunity for athletes and their families to receive invaluable pointers and networking opportunities,” said Jilot, “That can save them time, money and heartache as they navigate the world of college sports and business.”The speakers at the "After the Game" conference include experienced former athletes, business owners, service providers, sports and government representatives, and experienced parents who will provide references, referrals and resources to an audience of parents, students, business and community leaders.“I always like to feature speakers, who are intelligent, authentic and successful, who can share sincere and practical advice,” says WBC CEO Denise Meridith. “For example, our morning keynoter Michael Fitzgerald, can share advice based on his own experiences as a college football team captain, jobs with the Pittsburg Pirates and Boston Celtics, work as a successful Assistant General Manager of the Arizona DBacks, and life as a Dad.”The conference is also a prelude to what NILO LIMITED calls "Family Game Plan Month." NILO will be encouraging government and non-profit organizations during the month of April to provide sports families with information about beneficial programs they offer (e.g., financial planning, family business development). Some government representatives will be at the conference.Parents, high school and college students, sports and community leaders, academics, coaches and business leaders, who want to expand their markets to parents and students nationwide, can register to attend the conference in-person no later than March 26 and via zoom until March 28 at https://bit.ly/AftertheGameTickets or via https://bit.ly/AftertheGamePayPal

