NILO LIMITED Brings Business Education to College Athletes Nationwide

But we want to address the need to identify what talented students will do after school if they are not among the less than 2% of fortunate one who become professional athletes.” — Denise Meridith

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the non-profit organization which oversees athletic programs in 1100 colleges, was unjustly restricting the compensation student-athletes could make or accept. So, in 2021, the NCAA issued an interim policy to allow a college student to make money based on his or her name, image or likeness (NIL). Lack of clear overall rules or regulations, different policies in each state, the proliferation of collectives (groups of local supporters for university sports) and NIL-related companies, and tax implications have left universities, students and their parents dazed and confused. NILO LIMITED www.nilolimited.org ), a new national 501(c)3, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, plans to provide information and assistance to help student-athletes and their families navigate the complex and ever-changing world of amateur sports.The number of students in the NCAA system in the US has boomed to over 520,000 students. Because students can now receive money from private businesses, collectives, and outside employment, it is difficult to determine how many students are benefitting from NIL. While, according to the NCAA, the average benefit for a Division 1 basketball player in 2024 was over $57,000, the average NIL deal was only around $2700, and over half of the NIL deals were less than $100.“I felt there was plenty of emphasis on NIL, the business of winning games and making money while athletes are in school,” says Denise Meridith, the Founder of NILO LIMITED, “But we want to also address the need to identify what talented students will do after school if they are not among the less than 2% of fortunate ones who become professional athletes..”In 2021, the World’s Best Connectors, an LLC consulting firm of business executives managed by Meridith, began developing a program called Project NILO that would provide information to college athletes. The goal was to help student-athletes develop their own businesses, i.e., to add “Ownership” to their “NIL.”In 2024, the effort resulted in creation of NILO LIMITED, a separate, 501c3 public non-profit charity, which will manage Project NILO, as well as participate in other activities and events to provide what Meridith calls the New 3 R’s (References, Resources and Referrals). NILO LIMITED is not an NIL agency or a collective; it partners with them, colleges, private businesses and other non-profits, with the vision of helping 1000 student-athletes create new businesses in the US.NILO LIMITED is open to any student (high school senior through college)in any sport in any school. Understanding that most student-athletes’ primary mission is to excel at their sport, and they have little time and varying schedules, the syllabus is simple and effective, and the courses are accessible online. The classes are primarily talks and panel discussions with current and retired athletes, successful business leaders, and subject matter experts. The topics include branding, current business trends and opportunities, how to write a business plan, and how to make presentations. The goal is to help each participant form his/her own LLC or foundation. The intent is that each student has a Plan B, a viable career in whatever their interest is, whether or not they pursue professional sports.Jennifer Jilot is the new President of NILO Limited. She has a skilled board of advisors with experienced professionals (e.g., Beth Underhill-business development, Neng Iong Chan-real estate, Allison Knudson-banking, Paula Naeff-sports consulting). There is also a group of professional coaches who will be involved in recruiting, teaching, advising and mentoring students. NILO Limited will be working with universities, such as Grand Canyon University, who want to provide more learning and employment opportunities for their students; a host of private businesses who want to reach new, young audiences; and media companies such as On the Hash Live, who will provide promotional and working opportunities to students. In March and April, there are various events where people can learn more about NILO LIMITED.NILO LIMITED will have a booth as the 3-Point Play Community Partner with the Phoenix Suns at 201 E Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix on the night of March 14, 2025. On March 29, 2025, from. 9AM to 1 PM, there will be the After the Game: Building Futures for Student-Athletes and Their Families conference at Meet24, located at 2398 E Camelback Rd, Ste 180, Phoenix 85016. There attendees will hear from and network with sports, business, community and political leaders about the importance of families with student-athletes. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/AftertheGameTickets In April, NILO LIMITED will be promoting its program, services and events during what it is calling Family Game Plan Month to empower families, strengthen communities, and ensure every student-athlete has the support and resources needed to thrive in their athletic, academic, and personal pursuits.Meridith will also be publishing an e-book in April entitled "Wish I Had Known: A Guide to Reduce TMS (Time, Money and Stress) for Parents of Student Athletes." Anyone who wants to be notified when the book becomes available can email her at denisem@thewbcs.com.Students and parents who are interested in NILO LIMITED and businesses, groups or individuals who want to speak, volunteer or in other ways support NILO LIMITED can learn more and should contact the organization via https://bit.ly/CONTACTNILOLIMITED All those who wish to make a tax-deductible donation can do so now at https://bit.ly/NILOLIMITEDDonation

