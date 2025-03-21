Kansas City FilmFest International 2025

Kansas City FilmFest International, The Largest And Longest Held Film Festival in Kansas City, Celebrates its 29th Year with 120 Amazing Films!

KANSAS CITY, MO, MO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: For twenty-nine years, Kansas City FilmFest International (KCFFI) has brought audiences, films and filmmakers together to celebrate the power of storytelling through the cinematic arts. As Kansas City’s flagship film festival, KC FilmFest International is the largest and longest held competition & curated film festival in Kansas City, and host to filmmakers, judges and artists from around the country and the world.

With the support and dedication of the film community, KCFFI once again brings the power of storytelling as a shared cultural experience to Kansas City audiences.

“Each year the festival builds on its tradition of bringing inspiring, thought-provoking, and entertaining films to Kansas City audiences,” said executive director Veronica Loncar Elliott. “We’re grateful to partners like AMC Theatres, KC Film, and the Missouri Film Office whose support helps make the festival possible.”

WHEN: March 27 – 30, 2025

WHERE: AMC Ward Parkway 14 Theatres, 8600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64114

COST: Gold Passes (all-access): $45 and includes access to buying tickets online and in-person, tickets to ALL the films you can watch, access to Filmmakers’ Lounge, Gold Pass badge and commemorative lanyard. Individual tickets: $10 per showing. For a full list of movies, show times, and pass information please visit www.kcfilmfest.org.

Festival Highlights

This year’s festival features studio films such as Holland from Prime Video starring Nicole Kidman and Magnolia Pictures’ One to One: John and Yoko and more. Other films of note are BAR a look at a 5-day training for spirits, The Sunshine Dreamer takes you on a journey in the world of rare diseases and how well adult stem cells work, and Sheepdog an uplifting original story, inspired by countless first-hand testimonials about veterans.

Other events include:

March 27

Opening Night reception sponsored by KC Independent Filmmakers Coalition

6-7PM

AMC Ward Parkway

March 28

Filmmaker Meet & Greet sponsored by KC Film Office & Missouri Film Office

4:30 – 5:30PM

AMC Ward Parkway

About Kansas City FilmFest International

Kansas City FilmFest International is an annual, juried film festival featuring more than 100 local, regional, national and international films, held in April each year, and proudly presented by the Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee. Throughout its history, the FilmFest has brought in more than 350 top filmmakers from around the world to share their work and insights. The Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee unites Kansas City area educational, cultural and film organizations to celebrate the power of storytelling as a shared cultural experience through independent filmmaking and the cinematic arts. KC Filmmakers Jubilee also works to enhance opportunities for filmmakers to develop their craft and art, and to increase the public’s awareness and support of local filmmaking as a cultural and economic asset. www.kcfilmfest.org www.Facebook.com/KCFilmFest; @KCFilmFest #KCFilmFest



