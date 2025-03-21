Automatic Coffee Machine Market anticipated to reach US$6,912.339 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.94%

The automatic coffee machine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% from US$5,431.927 million in 2025 to US$6,912.339 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automatic coffee machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$6,912.339 million by 2030.The market, which includes both commercial and household automatic coffee machines, is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.The rise in demand for automatic coffee machines can be attributed to the increasing popularity of coffee consumption worldwide. With the rise of coffee culture and the growing preference for specialty coffee, consumers are looking for convenient and efficient ways to make their favorite brew at home or in the office. Automatic coffee machines offer just that, with features such as programmable settings, multiple brewing options, and easy maintenance.One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of smart and connected coffee machines. These machines offer features such as remote control, personalized settings, and automatic brewing, making them highly convenient for consumers. Additionally, the rising popularity of coffee pods and capsules, which offer a hassle-free coffee-making experience, is also contributing to the market growth.The market is also seeing a rise in innovative and technologically advanced automatic coffee machines. Manufacturers are constantly introducing new features and designs to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.As the demand for automatic coffee machines continues to rise, the market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and changing consumer habits, the global automatic coffee machine market is set to be a lucrative industry for manufacturers and investors alike.Overall, the future looks bright for the global automatic coffee machine market, with the potential for continued growth and innovation. As coffee remains a staple in many people's daily routines, the demand for convenient and high-quality coffee solutions is only expected to increase.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-automatic-coffee-machine-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the automatic coffee machine market that have been covered are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Melitta Professional Coffee Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, JURA Vertrieb (Schweiz) AG, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., WMF GmbH, Morphy Richards, Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd., among others.The market analytics report segments the automatic coffee machine market as follows:• By Typeo Semi-Automatico Fully Automated• By Product Typeo Residentialo Commercial• By Sales Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Melitta Professional Coffee Solutions GmbH & Co. KG• JURA Vertrieb (Schweiz) AG• De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.• WMF GmbH• Morphy Richards• Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd.• Behmor, Inc.• Gaggenau Hausgeräte• Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Coffee Bean Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-coffee-bean-market • Global Coffee Substitute Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-coffee-substitute-market • Global Chewable Coffee Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-chewable-coffee-market • Chicory Free Coffee Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/chicory-free-coffee-market • Global Flavored Coffee Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-flavored-coffee-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 