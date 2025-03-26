Entrepreneur and Investigator Harry Kazakian of USA Express Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harry Kazakian is a man who stumbled onto his career during the process of purchasing his first home. Conversations with the inspector led him to explore insurance, in particular the examination and investigation of claims and insurance coverage related to auto incidents. He went on to establish his own private investigations and legal support firm, with only 2 clients, his supportive wife, and a table in his garage. Twenty-six years later he built it all into a considerable empire, with 100 employees (38 onsite, 30+ field reps) situated on the 12th floor of a high-rise building, plus two other locations. He expects to keep on growing with the support of a private equity firm that was intrigued by the business and its systems.

There are a few good reasons behind Kazakian’s success: happy clients, trusted results, an accessible and supportive staff, end-to-end services and proprietary technology. USA Express Legal Support, Claims Management and Investigations provides a full range of legal support, claims management, and investigative services and has completed more than 4000 significant cases. The name came from a discussion he had with his wife Gina in Pasadena over breakfast one day and came from his love of America (not his native country.)

There are many different cases and processes the company executes — from locating missing witnesses, to missing heirs of the deceased, identifying governmental claim exposure on a catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases to hold bureaucracy responsible for the event implementing roadway and/or environmental changes to make area safer for the consumer. They help their attorney clients’ client to maximize value of their claims, do civil and criminal background checks (which in CA only comes after a job offer is on the table), prepare & issue subpoenas for records and help reconstruct accident scenarios by conducting incident scene investigations collecting evidence and data from the scene for the experts to reconstruct the event. A major aspect of the company is the work they do to support consumer attorneys to win their cases. such as e-Filing complaints with the court system for law offices, serving writs and service of process, interviewing witnesses, collecting on-site evidence, and reviewing security camera footage that may have captured the incident.

Beyond their scope of services USA Express Legal Support, Claims Management and Investigations is recognized for giving back to the communities they serve, as a patron of causes such as domestic abuse survivors, LATLS – Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities, the 1199 CHP Foundation, and Shriners Hospital for Children, to name a few.

Harry and his team have three office locations in California, one of which was in the path of the recent wildfires. While they smelled acrid smoke and saw smoggy skies out the window, they were all lucky things were contained without impacting their actual facilities.

In the two podcasts, Harry is going to tell his personal story, about how he got started, why clients love him, and how he kept building, innovating, and growing. He will talk about some of the most exciting cases they were involved in.

These included a tragedy that took place in a decommissioned bunker left over from WW II in San Bernadino County; a defective tire case and blowout that led to an ejected passenger’s death, and the lack of lights and safety by the crosswalks on Pacific Coast Highway. Harry Kazakian is proud to have unveiled critical information and interviewed witnesses that helped to settle each of these cases and make California safter for its citizens.

Harry Kazakian is licensed by the California Department of Insurance as an Independent Adjuster, LIC 2G93529 and the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services BSIS PI LIC 22511. Announcing those numbers is typical of the transparency and sense of trust he instills in clients. Harry speaks smoothly and humorously, and it makes for a stirring podcast.

