Aspirin Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 2.81% to reach US$2.858 billion by 2030

The aspirin market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% from US$2.507 billion in 2025 to US$2.858 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the aspirin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.858 billion by 2030.Aspirin, a commonly used pain reliever and anti-inflammatory medication, has been a staple in households and healthcare facilities for decades. With its wide range of uses and affordable price, the aspirin market has remained resilient and is projected to reach new heights in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, and cancer, which are major indications for aspirin usage. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population and the growing demand for self-medication are also driving the market growth.One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the aspirin market is the increasing awareness about its benefits and availability of various forms such as tablets, capsules, and powders. The ease of accessibility and affordability of aspirin have made it a popular choice among consumers. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare expenditure and advancements in drug delivery technologies are expected to further boost the market growth.The aspirin market has remained resilient and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. With the increasing demand for pain relief and anti-inflammatory medications, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Aspirin manufacturers are also focusing on expanding their product portfolios and investing in research and development to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. With all these factors in play, the aspirin market is set to witness a bright future ahead.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-aspirin-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the aspirin market that have been covered are Bayer AG, Hebei Jingye Chemical Co., Ltd., JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, L.N.K. International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientefic, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, among others.The market analytics report segments the aspirin market as follows:• By Producto Prescriptiono OTC• By Applicationo Cardiovascular Diseaseo Pain/Fever/Inflammationo Others• By Distribution Channelo Hospital and Retail Pharmacieso Online Channels• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Spaino United Kingdomo Franceo Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Israelo Saudi Arabiao Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Bayer AG• Hebei Jingye Chemical Co., Ltd.• JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.• Perrigo Company plc• L.N.K. International Inc.• Thermo Fisher Scientefic• Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited• Advance Pharmaceutical Inc.• Allegiant Health• KEM Pharma LLCReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Bronchodilator Drug Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-bronchodilator-drug-market • Global Anti-viral Drug Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-anti-viral-drug-market • Global Hydroxychloroquine Drugs Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-hydroxychloroquine-drugs-market • Global Prescription Drugs Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-prescription-drugs-market • Oxytocin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/oxytocin-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 