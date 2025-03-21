Fungicides Market anticipated to surpass US$31.302 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.32%

The fungicides market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from US$25.337 billion in 2025 to US$31.302 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fungicides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$31.302 billion by 2030.Fungicides are chemical compounds used to kill or inhibit the growth of fungi on crops. With the growing population and the need to feed more people, the demand for high-quality and disease-free crops has increased. This has led to the adoption of fungicides by farmers to protect their crops from fungal diseases, which can cause significant damage and result in huge economic losses. As a result, the fungicides market is witnessing a steady growth globally.The report also highlights the increasing adoption of integrated pest management practices, which involve the use of fungicides along with other pest control methods. This approach has gained popularity due to its effectiveness in managing pests and diseases while reducing the use of harmful chemicals. Additionally, the rising awareness about the benefits of using fungicides, such as increased crop yield and quality, is also contributing to the market growth.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the fungicides market, with China and India being the major contributors. The region has a large population and is a major producer of crops, making it a lucrative market for fungicide manufacturers. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for organic and sustainable farming practices.Overall, the fungicides market is poised for growth in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for crop protection and the adoption of integrated pest management practices. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fungicides market that have been covered are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., DhanukaAgritech, Nippon Soda Co Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Lanxess AG, Isagro S.p.A, among others.The market analytics report segments the fungicides market as follows:• By Typeo Synthetico Biological• By Crop Typeo Cereals & Grainso Fruits & Vegetableso Oilseeds & Pulseso Other• By Formo Dryo Liquid• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Saudi Arabiao Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao OthersCompanies Profiled:• BASF SE• Bayer AG• Corteva Inc.• FMC Corporation• Syngenta AG• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.• DhanukaAgritech• Nippon Soda Co Ltd.• Nufarm Ltd.• Lanxess AG• Isagro S.p.A• UPL Limited• AMVAC Chemical Corporation• Nissan Chemical Corporation• Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd 