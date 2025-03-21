Arkansas Becomes Latest State to Regulate Earned Wage Access

DailyPay Applauds Arkansas on its EWA Regulatory Development, Appropriately Categorizing EWA as its own Financial Product

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and the leading provider of earned wage access, celebrates a significant milestone as Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed Act 347 into law on Thursday, March 20, 2025. This legislation appropriately regulates Earned Wage Access (EWA) as its own financial product in the state of Arkansas.This legislation received unanimous support in the Arkansas Senate and overwhelming bipartisan support (93-3) in the Arkansas House of Representatives, with leadership from bill sponsors Rep. David Ray and Sen. Ben Gilmore. This legislation creates a framework to protect all EWA consumers while promoting innovation, and correctly categorizes earned wage access as its own financial product, rather than credit. Arkansas is now the seventh state to regulate EWA, establishing regulatory certainty."We're pleased to see the unanimous support for EWA in the Arkansas Senate and near unanimous support in its House of Representatives as it becomes the latest state to codify earned wage access as its own financial product, recognizing the helpful benefits that this technology offers to workers,” said Ryan Naples, Vice President of Public Policy, DailyPay. “This is a victory for businesses in Arkansas that can benefit from utilizing earned wage access solutions. We commend Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee for signing this important bill which will benefit both employers and employees in the state.”As an industry leader in EWA solutions, DailyPay remains dedicated to delivering innovative products and services that enhance workers' financial lives. EWA offers workers greater financial flexibility and control of their finances and is a safe and important alternative to late fees, overdraft fees or high-interest credit products. With the enactment of this measure, DailyPay looks forward to supporting Arkansas employers and employees alike in achieving their financial goals.DailyPay will continue to work with state and federal policymakers to ensure that the wide adoption of EWA by employers, and the impactful financial wellness benefits it brings to their employees, are fully understood.About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press Media ContactsDavid SchwarzDavid.Schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha PadillaSamantha.Padilla@dailypay.com

