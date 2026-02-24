GoTo Foods Taps DailyPay to Modernize Frontline Worker Benefits for Franchisees

New Partnership Empowers Employees at Franchisees including Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, and More With Choice and Control Over Earned Pay

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay, the leader in On-Demand Pay, has announced its partnership with GoTo Foods, a global developer of multi-channel foodservice brands. With this partnership, DailyPay will serve as the sole preferred On-Demand Pay vendor for GoTo Foods’ franchise network.The partnership provides GoTo Foods domestic franchisees with a powerful financial wellness benefit for their frontline employees. By leveraging DailyPay, employees at GoTo Foods franchise locations—including iconic quick service restaurant brands such as Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky’s Deli—can build wealth through greater control over their earned pay.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, GoTo Foods is a franchiser and operator of over 7,100 locations across the globe. Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® , GoTo Foods views this partnership as a natural extension of its mission to foster innovation and employee satisfaction.“Providing best-in-class employee experience is a top priority for GoTo Foods and our community of franchisees,” said Jonathan Burns, Director of Procurement at GoTo Foods. “By partnering with DailyPay, we are giving our team members more control over their earnings, helping us attract and retain the dedicated talent that makes our franchises so successful.”"We are proud to partner with GoTo Foods, a powerhouse in the foodservice industry," said Phil Mark, Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Franchise, DailyPay. "In today's competitive labor market, franchisees need every advantage to maintain a skilled workforce. By offering DailyPay, GoTo Foods is empowering its franchisees with a modern benefit that helps them become employers of choice in their communities."A shift towards modern pay and benefit options in the QSR industry is backed by recent data. A YouGov survey of QSR and fast-casual restaurant employees revealed about half (49%) would be very or somewhat likely to consider leaving their current employer for another employer that offers earned wage access, with 42% saying On-Demand Pay would be extremely or very important when looking for a new job.To learn more about current job and franchising opportunities, visit the GoTo Foods careers page ###About GoTo FoodsAtlanta-based platform company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of December 29, 2024, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 7,100 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and over 65 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe’s Southwest Grill, McAlister’s Deliand Schlotzsky’sbrand names, as well as the Seattle’s Best Coffeebrand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit www.gotofoods.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more. GoTo Foods is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work, the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience.About DailyPayDailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees' financial health. Our open technology platform can deliver instant access to earned wages and a robust suite of financial wellness solutions, giving our partners a decisive edge in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We are transforming how the world gets paid so every worker can meet life's moments with confidence. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press Media ContactsJulia Carrjulia.carr@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.com

