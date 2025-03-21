DFB, TCG Digital, TSG Hoffenheim & FC Ingolstadt unveil the next level in Sports Intelligence

Former Footballer & CEO-FC Ingolstadt Dietmar Beiersdorfer hands-over jersey to Debdas Sen, CEO-TCG Digital at the DFB-TCG Digital Collaboration Press Meet Lt-Rt : Kay Dammholz (Dir. of Media Rights - DFB), Dietmar Beiersdorfer (German Footballer & CEO-FC Ingolstadt), Debdas Sen (CEO-TCG Digital), Dr. Jan Mayer (CEO-Innovation, TSG Hoffenheim), Kaushik Moulik (Football Philosopher), Harmanjot Singh Khabra (Coach & Player)

From grassroots to global stadiums - Sports Intelligence powers data-driven scouting and immersive fan engagement

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a press meet held at the Constitution Club in Delhi, football took a bold leap into the future as the German Football Association (DFB) , TSG Hoffenheim, FC Ingolstadt, and TCG Digital came together to launch a game-changing collaboration aimed at transforming Indian football.The speakers were Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights-DFB; Dietmar Beiersdorfer, Former German National Footballer and CEO-FC Ingolstadt; Debdas Sen, CEO-TCG Digital; Dr. Jan Mayer, CEO-Innovation & Science, TSG Hoffenheim.At the heart of the initiative is the Co-Innovation Lab — where the precision of German football collides with advanced intelligence from TCG Digital's flagship platform, mcube , reimagining how the game is scouted, played, covered, and experienced.Scouting the Future, One Data Point at a TimeIndia’s grassroots football just found its spotlight. With mcube running advanced analyses across player data from youth matches and training sessions, the mission is clear: find the hidden gems. Talent scouting will no longer be just an eye test—it’s data-informed, insight-rich, and poised to transform young hopefuls into future stars."We should develop talent and bring them to a more professional level so that they can go to big clubs." Said Dr. Jan Mayer, CEO-Innovation & Science, TSG Hoffenheim.He explained how Hoffenheim uses technology to track performance diagnostics from the age of 11 to the professional level, collecting 212 KPIs to assess players’ development efficiently nurturing future professionals through technology-driven personality and cognitive analysis."Debdas Sen, CEO, TCG Digital said, "With advanced intelligence, we’re no longer guessing—we’re measuring. Performance is tracked, benchmarked, and compared in real time. This gives emerging players a runway to elite clubs like Ingolstadt and Hoffenheim"The Beautiful Game in Every Language!Football is a global passion, but now it’s about to be multilingual in real time. The collaboration will deliver real-time multilingual commentary through an advanced intelligence system that interprets high-speed play, adapts to rapid shifts in tone, and delivers it in the fan’s language—whether you're in Kozhikode or Kaiserslautern.Journalists, Meet Your New Midfield Maestro.Football reporting is also getting its upgrade. With real-time, data-enriched insights, journalists will have instant access to match summaries, tactical breakdowns, and storylines that evolve as the game does. It’s true storytelling backed by live intelligence.Voices From the Meet-"Sports intelligence will definitely be an intelligent way to bring more people on board." Said Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights, DFB. He highlighted the potential of sports intelligence in enhancing on-screen experience with data-driven features, multilingual commentaries, automated match clipping, and robust digital piracy protection.Kaushik Moulik, Football Philosopher said, "Today, we are unveiling Sports Intelligence, which integrates both machine learning and human intelligence to revolutionize football"Dietmar Beiersdorfer, Former German National Footballer and CEO-FC Ingolstadt said, "It is important to bring together all roles in football—training, scouting, recruiting, psychology, technology, and most importantly the love for the sport." He pointed out that Indian football has a great opportunity to use technology for performance measurement, predictive analytics, and enhancing fan engagement, as the joy of the game is essential for its growth.

Revolutionizing Indian Football | DFB, TCG Digital & Bundesliga Clubs Unveil Sports Intelligence

