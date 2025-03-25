MenuTrinfo Spotlights 2025 National Allergy Award Winners

Awards were given in the categories of Universities/Colleges, Restaurants, Consumer Packaged Goods and Advocacy.

Everyone deserves access to great food without worry, which is why we take allergens seriously—from our ingredient sourcing to our kitchen practices.” — Janet Monroe, ClusterTruck

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a competitive nomination process in early January 2025, MenuTrinfo has determined and spotlighted 15 brands and companies as winners of its 2025 National Allergy Awards. For the ninth year running, these awards were chosen for 15 categories, some of them new, recognizing food allergy safety, training, and awareness by industry innovators in the sectors of college/university, consumer packaged goods and individual or group advocacy.A panel of experts from MenuTrinfo, the nation's leader in food allergy safety, selected this year's winners from a user-submitted nomination pool, where they saw a record number of submissions.The categories and winners are listed as follows:Universities/CollegesBest Overall Allergen-Free Campus Dining Program: Aramark at JMU - James Madison UniversityBest On-Campus Dining Facility: North Dakota State University - The West Dining CenterBest Campus Food-Allergy Champion (must be a person): Christyna Jewell - Parkhurst - Grove City CollegeBest Campus Social Media Presence for Allergen-Free Dining: Elon University Dining - Harvest Table CulinaryRestaurantsBest Full-Service Restaurant for Food Allergic Diners: 110 Grill - MA, NYBest Quick-Service Restaurant for Food Allergic Diners: ClusterTruckBest Bakery for Food Allergic Diners: D’s BakeshopConsumer Packaged Goods (Retail Foods)Best Commercially Packaged Product for Food Allergic Diners: Chocolate Cupcakes by Red Plate FoodsBest Consumer Packaged Food Allergen Champion: Jereann Zann of Little GF ChefsBest Social Media Presence for Allergen-Free Consumer Packaged Product: Lorissa’s KitchenBest Overall Allergen-Free Food Product: Tomato Basil Sauce by Grimaldi’s PizzariaBest Retail Food Allergy Champion: Jules Shepard - gfJulesAdvocacyBest Food Allergy Blog: Everyday Allergen-FreeBest Food Allergy Advocate (group or organization): Allergy ForceBest Food Allergy Advocate (individual): Emma Melin“Making safe, delicious products that bring everyone to the table together, including those with food allergies and severe intolerances, has been Red Plate's guiding mission since day one,” said Becca Williams, co-founder, Red Plate Foods, winner of the award for Best Commercially Packaged Product for Food Allergic Diners. “Receiving a MenuTrinfo 2025 Allergy Award for our chocolate cupcakes is an honor that lets our hardworking Red Plate Foods team know that their efforts are being recognized in the marketplace."This is the first year MenuTrinfo has given out an award for Best Commercially Packaged Product for Food Allergic Diners and Best Food Allergy Advocate in the individual category.“Eating out is one of the scariest things to do when you have food allergies. I’m glad we have organizations like MenuTrinfo helping to make it safer and I’m honored to receive their Best Food Allergy Advocate Award. It inspires me to keep working hard to raise awareness,” said Emma Melin, founder of Allergic Emma and winner of the Best Food Allergy Advocate Award in the individual category.It’s also the first year a delivery-only kitchen has won the coveted award for Best Quick-Service Restaurant for Food Allergic Diners."Everyone deserves access to great food without worry, which is why we take allergens seriously—from our ingredient sourcing to our kitchen practices. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing a vast menu that is convenient, and, most importantly, safe for all,” said Janet Monroe, CEO of ClusterTruck.After hosting these awards each year for almost a decade, MenuTrinfo CEO Betsy Craig understands the effort it takes to stand out among the stiff competition in the food allergy industry. It is a dedicated community that fights for the livelihood of over 33 million US residents who suffer from food allergies.“Doing this for nine years has been a tremendous honor as we understand the importance of recognizing those who are making a difference in allergy advocacy,” said Betsy Craig, CEO, MenuTrinfo. “The longevity of these awards are a testament to all of those who are working toward improving the lives and health of the allergen community.”About MenuTrinfoMenuTrinfois the nation's leading food allergy education and auditing company, providing ANAB-accredited programs such as ISO 17065 Certified Free From for food allergens on consumer packaged goods and in commercial kitchens, and the nation's first and leading food allergy training, AllerTrainⓇ since 2011. Also under MenuTrinfo's umbrella are GAP analysis food allergen consulting services and AllerCheck™. MenuTrinfo is headquartered in Columbia, MD, and has built its sterling reputation serving the foodservice industry since 2010.

