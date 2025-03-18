Betsy Craig, MenuTrinfo® CEO, appointed Chair, Allergy Committee of the Make America Healthy Again Coalition

Betsy Craig, CEO, MenuTrinfo and Chair, Make America Healthy Again Committee on Allergy

Craig has passionately advocated for allergy awareness for over 15 years, aligning with MenuTrinfo’s commitment to transparency and excellence in foodservice.

We have made positive inroads toward protecting the lives and health of people living with food allergies and sensitivities and we are committed to ensuring that progress continues to be made.” — Betsy Craig

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MenuTrinfo CEO Betsy Craig has accepted the role as Chair of the Allergy Committee of the Make America Healthy Again Coalition, working out of Washington, DC.Craig founded MenuTrinfo on February 6, 2010, with her husband of more than 30 years, with the mission of safeguarding the health and lives of individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions, while simultaneously advancing transparency and excellence within the foodservice industry. She also faced medical challenges of her own, being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, scleroderma, in 2005. In 2014 she underwent a successful stem cell transplant as part of a treatment plan aimed at resetting her immune system. While scleroderma has had a significant impact on her life, Craig has remained true to her unstoppable roots as she continues to advocate for food allergy awareness and transparency in the foodservice industry.Today, she is recognized as the nation’s leading expert on food allergies, menu labeling, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)17065 accredited certification of food products and facilities as allergen-free. Her expertise has made her a sought-after international speaker on food allergies, with her upcoming appearance in June 2025 in London at the Allergy and Free From Show, marking just one of her many speaking engagements.Betsy’s dedication to the cause extends far beyond MenuTrinfo, in 2023, Craig was appointed as the Chair of the Professional Development Group of Food Safety Assessment, Audit, and Inspection for the International Association of Food Protection, Co-Chair of the Food Allergen Committee for the Conference for Food Protection, and in 2024 she was appointed as co-chair of the FARE PACT Alliance Hospitality Industry Council, all roles she still proudly holds today.“On behalf of the Make America Healthy Again Coalition, we are elated to appoint Betsy Craig as Chair of the Allergy Committee! Her shared passion to support those in the food allergic community, particularly, with education, research, public policy, and private sector solutions and resources, afford her to be the ideal leader to Chair the Allergy Committee,” said Robert Houton, former Democratic National Committee Chair Candidate, Founder, Make America Healthy Again Coalition, 2024 U.S. Senate Candidate, Maryland, and President, Houton Strategies. “We look forward to working together with leaders in Washington, D.C., the stakeholder community, and growing our impact and service to support optimal health outcomes for all.”The Make America Healthy Again Coalition's mission is to accelerate common sense health policies, measures, proposals, and laws in the United States which will support optimal health outcomes for individuals and families.The coalition has 10 subcommittees that include:1. Committee on Chronic Disease2. Committee on Allergy3. Committee on Opioids and Fentanyl4. Committee on Nutrition and Wellness5. Committee on Children, Youth & Teens’ Health6. Committee on Vaccines7. Committee on Behavioral Health8. Committee on Mental Health (and Social Media Subcommittee)9. Committee on Physical Activity Promotion10. Committee on Innovation in Healthcare“I am truly humbled and honored to have been chosen to lead the Make American Healthy Again Committee on Allergy. In the U.S. alone, more than 33 million Americans are diagnosed with a food allergy and the options have historically been limited in terms of where they can eat and the foods they can safely consume,” said Craig. “Through our work, we have made positive inroads toward protecting the lives and health of people living with food allergies and sensitivities and we are committed to ensuring that progress in this area continues to be made so Americans can dine safely.”Food allergies impact more than 85 million Americans per year and send someone to the emergency room once every three minutes. And in 40% of cases overall, allergic reactions to food are considered life-threatening. Meanwhile, 47% of recalls in 2022 and 63% in 2023 were due to allergen control gaps.MenuTrinfo provides ANAB-accredited, training and onsite services to the hospitality industry. Most recently, the company launched Certified Free From (CFF), which provides a vital and trusted certification for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and food manufacturers looking to offer allergen-free products. The comprehensive program involves a rigorous audit of facilities to ensure they are free from one or more of the top nine major food allergens: peanuts, milk, eggs, shellfish, wheat, sesame, soy, fish, and tree nuts.MenuTrinfo is the first company of its kind in the world to offer this type of certification, which has been recognized by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) as meeting the rigorous ISO 17065 standards for certifying bodies.About MenuTrinfoMenuTrinfois the nation's leading food allergy education and auditing company, providing ANAB-accredited programs such as ISO17065 Certified Free Fromfor food allergens on packaged foods and in commercial kitchens, and the nation's first and leading food allergy training, AllerTrainⓇ since 2011. Also under MenuTrinfo's umbrella are GAP analysis food allergen consulting services and AllerCheck™. MenuTrinfo is headquartered in Columbia, MD, and has built its sterling reputation serving the foodservice industry since 2010.

