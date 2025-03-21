Onno Plus GmbH Announces New Customer Service Support Directly Via WhatsApp

Berlin, Germany – Onno Plus GmbH (https://onnoplus.de/), a leading company offering medium-sized businesses a range of effective reputation management services, is happy to announce the expansion of its customer service support directly via WhatsApp. This will provide clients with a more streamlined and direct way to access specialist assistance from the company’s expert team.

Boasting customer support options from email and phone to social media and now WhatsApp, as well as assistance available in German and English, Onno Plus’s latest expansion showcases the company’s commitment to delivering the highest possible, client-centric service.

“Whether tax consultants, shopkeepers, dentists or marketing managers, we help medium-sized businesses get started in terms of online reputation and become real local heroes! Because we have digitised and simplified the time-consuming and complicated development of a strong online presence,” said a spokesperson for Onno Plus GmbH.

With the latest statistics showing that 74% of individuals read reviews and opinions before completing a purchase, Onno Plus understands the importance of crafting a positive online presence and the devastating impact negative reviews can have on sales. This is why the company offers a selection of specialised online services. These include:

Removal of Negative Reviews: The company’s trailblazing service, Onno Plus, has become renowned for deleting unwanted Google reviews at an industry-leading speed of 2 weeks on average and guaranteeing 100% safety for clients by only requesting payment after successful deletion.

Monitoring Reviews in Real Time: Thanks to the company’s innovative software, businesses will conveniently find all their reviews and online profiles clearly arranged in one place so they can decide how to deal with negative and positive reviews in real-time.

Building Positive Reviews: Onno Plus’s Google reviews software helps clients build genuine, positive reviews and quickly document real customer reviews. The cutting-edge software also allows clients to decide whether to publish reviews specifically on review sites like Google to accelerate the development of their businesses’ awareness and lay the foundation for an attractive appearance, both for customers and for applicants.

Scaling Online Reputation: The most important building block for scaling an online reputation is extending a business’s profiles. Onno Plus’s One-Click solution makes it easy for clients to open and market profiles, with the added option of outsourcing the establishment of their online reputation completely.

For businesses that are disadvantaged by reviews, own a retail store or several stores, or simply want to stand out from their competition, Onno Plus helps SMEs with a professional online presence to achieve greater reach and a positive online presentation.

Onno Plus encourages medium-sized businesses in Germany seeking effective reputation management services to contact its professional team today directly via WhatsApp at +49 30 30 80 80 34.

About Onno Plus GmbH

Based in Berlin, Germany, Onno Plus GmbH is a leading company offering medium-sized businesses a range of effective reputation management services, such as deleting negative reviews, building positive reviews, and outsourcing management to build a strong online presence.

