Agthia Group Announces CEO Transition to Lead Company’s Next Phase of Growth

AGTHIA GROUP, ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agthia Group PJSC (“Agthia” or “the Group”), one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, announced a leadership transition as part of its next phase of growth and transformation. Effective June 2, 2025, Salmeen Al Ameri will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia. Alan Smith will remain an advisor to the Group to support a seamless leadership transition and Agthia’s continued development.Smith will step down as Chief Executive Officer after having stood at its helm since 2020. Under his leadership, the Group navigated a transformative period of growth, diversifying from two to four business segments, executing six strategic acquisitions, and more than doubling its revenue from AED 2.1 billion in 2020 to AED 4.9 billion in 2024.The leadership change occurs as part of Agthia’s broader strategic re-alignment, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a leader in the food and beverage sector. With an ambitious strategy for 2030, the Group will continue driving organic growth in core GCC markets and pursuing transformational M&A opportunities in adjacent categories.As a Managing Director & CEO, Al Ameri will focus on accelerating growth across all four segments of the Group while strengthening Agthia’s position as a leading global food and beverage company. In addition, he will drive the futureproofing of Agthia’s business model through advancements in digital transformation, AI adoption, customer-centricity, and innovation.Having served as Vice Chairman of Agthia Group since May 2020, Al Ameri has played a pivotal role in shaping the Group’s long-term vision, including the development of its ambitious 2030 strategy which positions him as the ideal leader to ensure both a seamless transition and the effective execution of Agthia’s strategic roadmap.Al Ameri brings to Agthia Group a wealth of experience in driving organic growth and international expansion in the food and agriculture sector, notably with Silal, Abu Dhabi's leading food distribution and food technology company, and Al Dahra, a multinational leader in agribusiness. His deep familiarity with the business, coupled with his direct involvement in Agthia’s international expansion, organic growth, and operational efficiency initiatives, ensures a seamless transition and strong continuity in executing the company’s strategic roadmap. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board, leveraging his extensive experience to further drive the company's success. Al Ameri also serves as a director on the Board of Lulu Retail, the largest full-line retailer across the GCC region.Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agthia Group, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I extend our sincere gratitude to Alan Smith for his exceptional leadership and contributions to Agthia’s success over the past five years. He has been instrumental in transforming Agthia into the market leader it is today, and, laying the foundation for its successful strategic re-alignment and long-term commercial success. With Salmeen Al Ameri, we are bringing onboard a highly experienced leader with a proven track record in building resilient, innovation-driven and technology-enabled businesses, who will seamlessly build on Alan’s achievements and confidently lead Agthia into its next phase of growth.”Departing CEO of Agthia Group, Alan Smith, added: “Leading Agthia over the past five years has been a truly rewarding experience, and I am deeply grateful to the Board and the leadership team for their trust and to our incredible colleagues whose dedication and passion have made our achievements possible. Agthia’s transformation has been built on the collective effort of a talented team, and I have no doubt that the company’s best days are still ahead. With Salmeen at the helm, Agthia is in capable hands, and I am confident he will drive the Group to even greater success. I look forward to supporting him and Agthia’s continued journey in my advisory role.”Salmeen Al Ameri, Designated Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with leading Agthia Group, one of the most reputable food and beverage companies in the region. With its commitment to high-quality products and an unwavering focus on customer-centricity, Agthia is well-positioned for sustained growth and global expansion. I look forward to working closely with our leadership, management, and employees to accelerate this momentum and create lasting value for our customers and shareholders. As we embark on this next chapter, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and the continued execution of our strategic roadmap. I will engage closely with all stakeholders to align on key priorities and will provide a comprehensive update on our direction and focus areas as we move forward.”-END-

