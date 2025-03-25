Clinical Psychologist and Transformational Coach Dr. Michiyo Ambrosius Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you feel paralyzed by self-doubt and limiting beliefs that are hindering your progress? Is the all-too common depression, painful emotional wounds, and the effects of trauma stopping you from living your best life? Are you drinking or vaping to numb yourself because of the unrelenting pain you're in? Maybe you're fed up with popping pills or tried therapy in hopes of feeling better, but sadly you never do. The wonderful news is you can now stop struggling with self-sabotaging behaviors and overcome your deepest most hurtful wounds. There is a joy-filled life waiting for you!

Close Up Radio is excited to feature Dr. Michiyo, a highly regarded clinical psychologist, Life Coach, mentor, and yoga instructor, and the creator of Neuro Bi-lateral Processing (NBP), a highly effective trauma healing technique and innovative treatment that can finally heal us from deeply stored trauma simply, powerfully, and holistically.

A noted psychologist, having studied trauma for many years, Dr Michiyo points out that when left untreated the effects of trauma can linger for years leaving lasting scars on our psyche and resulting in long term physical and psychological effects. This can manifest as anxiety and limiting beliefs that wreak havoc on our physical and mental well -being. But many of us, Dr Michiyo says, with histories of trauma are not consciously aware that our unhealed past wounds are influencing our thoughts, feelings, and life choices. Many people don't even realize they are suffering from devastating health problems due to these pent- up emotional wounds

Dr. Michiyo explains that talk therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy is not effective in healing trauma because traumatic memories are not stored in the cognitive part of the brain they are actually stored in the cellular level that go into the inner brain becoming survival processes and reactions. NBP is like a magical little wand quickly and effectively healing our past wounds that stems from all those hurtful experiences we have endured throughout our lives.

How NBP works is through techniques from complex disciplines, including yogic breathing, visualization, EFT “Tapping” integrates the right and left sides of the brain allowing the disturbing memory to be processed so healing occurs holistically and powerfully. We are then enlightened in such a way that balances and harmonizes our energy so we begin to thrive in all areas of our lives.

Dr. Michiyo's unique approach expertly and gently guide each client towards recovery and her passion to help people is absolutely unmatched. Having experienced her own trauma through dark times in her life from childhood abuse, fighting cancer, dealing with infertility, battling depression, she knows what it's like to struggle in life and she became determined to find a way to help people.

In fact, over the past several years, Dr. Michiyo's has wholeheartedly and passionately dedicated herself to offering training sessions for healing professionals to learn her NBP techniques. She is determined and honored to pass on her legacy to help even more people find healing. Her work is like a beautiful ripple effect of transformation, positivity, and meaningful change in our world where its needed more than ever.All of of us can live a pain free life full of energy and happiness no matter what grief, loss, or challenge we have faced. Let Dr. Michiyo take you on a path to get there.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Michiyo Ambrosius in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday March 19th at 1pm EST.

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-clinical-psychologist-and/id1785721253?i=1000700200307

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-clinical-psychologist-270663856/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0u776pJ7HAz0OPHY5SdEBP

For more information or to schedule a consultation call or text (925) 389-8233 or visit www.drmichiyoambrosius.com

