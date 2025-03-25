Revered Lawyer and Family Law Expert Philip A. Greenberg Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip A Greenberg went to university and law school at a tumultuous time, when the war and draft deferments cut down the number of seats available for new students. That was 1970. He completed his undergraduate studies at Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, where he grew up. At the time, the Law School admission criteria had 7 tiers, and Brooklyn College was on par with Ivy League institutions. The fact that he had been a student body president helped; it also helped that his father was a postal worker and CUNY Schools were still tuition-free back then. He graduated from NYU Law School in Manhattan in 1973with a JD degree and was admitted to the NY Bar in 1974. Later, in 1988. he was admitted to the NJ Bar (at a time when the residency requirement had recently been lifted.)

As a teen, young Philip loved watching Divorce Court and so while he started out his legal career doing commercial matters, he later switched his focus. He has been practicing law for about 50 years now. Throughout the last 25 years he has been focused on family and divorce law matters, such as distributing martial assets, custody, support, marital property and pre/post nuptial agreements.

For over 20 years Mr. Greenberg has maintained a solo practice, calling on the expertise of outside counsel and former partners with whom he is still associated. In addition to family law, he handles business matters such as corporate and coop/condo dweller and owner disputes. He has earned many honors including the Martindale Hubbell highest ranking, Who’s Who in American Law, and the Super Lawyer title, each award a nod to his high ethics, client outcomes, and peer ratings.

Despite these many awards and more that he turned down (no pay to play for this lawyer) Mr. Greenberg says he is not a household name. By appearing on these podcasts, he hopes to educate and entertain. He has many significant wins to discuss and outlines all the services that fall under the family law umbrella. He also discusses the other types of cases he has taken on, including bankruptcy, trademark infractions, and landlord-tenant issues, where he has represented both sides. He is admitted to several state and federal district courts as well as Tax Court and most importantly the US Supreme Court which supports these many proceedings.

The bulk of Philip A Greenberg’s legal business is devoted to family law and one of the two podcasts delves into this specialty area—the many types of couples involved, the assets on the table, the emotional side of the work, and the tight deadlines for submitting briefs, which can interfere with holidays and does not allow for sick time. He boasts that he hasn’t had a sick day since he was age 9.

Perhaps it is because he remains so dedicated to his work and clients, and he is always available to them. The work is also challenging due to the emotional component in family law, particularly when there are minor children involved in a custody battle.

The spectrum of family law includes custody, division of marital assets like homes and cars and investment portfolios, filing for the divorce, income from trusts, and more. Many of the people involved have accumulated much in their years together, whether they were married or not, and Mr. Greenberg has litigated for couples who were domestic partners for as long as 40 years, as well as same-sex couples,

Mr. Greenberg is also unique in that he has dedicated services related to men’s rights and says that they are often neglected in such proceedings. This lawyer is so people-oriented that his website welcome message states: Compassionate to People, Passionate about the Law.

“It’s about the people not the money. The same dedication and ethics apply whether it is a $5,000 case or a $5-million one. They might just be arguing over the ownership of a car. It’s still the same challenge to me.”

Philip Greenberg is no kid, yet he begins each day with a trip to the gym and then heads into the office. He is dedicated, warm, and witty and you will hear more about it in the two podcasts.

Close Up Radio recently featured Philip A. Greenberg in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on March 19th at 12pm Eastern and Doug Llewelyn on March 26th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-revered-lawyer-and/id1785721253?i=1000700198673

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-270663857/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6aNdpySLrRURa76Ex6sycz

For more information about this honored law practitioner, please visit: www.philipagreenberg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.