MACAU, March 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 200,200 households with Internet access in 2024, accounting for 97.7% (205,000) of the total households in Macao, an increase of 0.4 percentage points year-on-year. The proportion of households accessing the Internet via mobile network (198,900), went up further by 0.6 percentage points to 99.4%.

The number of Internet users in Macao rose by 13,000 (+2.2%) year-on-year to 610,300, and over 90% of them used the Internet daily (91.4%). The Internet penetration rate climbed by 1.2 percentage points to 94.0%, with the aged 65 and above showing the largest year-on-year growth of 3.5 percentage points in Internet penetration (81.3%).

Regarding the purpose of Internet use, "communication / browsing social media" remained the most common (578,600 users, +1.6% year-on-year), followed by "entertainment" (547,300 users, +20.3%) and "e-banking / mobile payment" (457,400 users, +1.8%). Besides, the number of online government service users (338,200) showed a significant year-on-year growth of 21.0% on account of continued development and popularity of e-government services, with "enquiring about personal data" (212,200) and "border crossing QR code" (182,100) being the most used services.

Additionally, the number of online shoppers (245,500) continued to rise, up by 3.3% year-on-year. The most purchased items were "takeaway" (151,900 shoppers) and "clothing, footwear, handbags & accessories, etc." (140,200 shoppers). In the fourth quarter of 2024, the median total online shopping spending went up by 20.0% year-on-year to MOP1,800. Median spending on "travel services” continued to top the list, at MOP5,000, similar to the same period in 2023.

The Survey on Information Technology Usage in the Household Sector for 2024 was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2024 through a supplementary questionnaire of the Employment Survey, covering all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, but excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Data were collected from individuals aged 3 and above living in the units.