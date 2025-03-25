Wireless Broadband Alliance Announces Wi-Fi 7 trials achieving 4.9 Gbps and improved stability over Wi-Fi 6 in multi-dwelling environments

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

LG U+ and Intel Conduct Successful Wi-Fi 7 Field Trial in Multi-dwelling Units to Address Performance and Interference Needs in the Residential Market

As Wi-Fi 7 becomes mainstream, these trials highlight its ability to address congestion, enhance reliability, and power the next wave of applications and connected experiences.” — Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of WBA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) , the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable service experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, has today released the second in a series of reports in its’ Wi-Fi 7 Field Trials program . This second trial focuses on dense residential requirements in multi-dwelling units confirming that Wi-Fi 7 is able to address spectrum congestion and interference to deliver a transformative leap in performance.WBA member, LG U+, a leading telecommunications operator in South Korea, in collaboration with Intel, conducted field trials addressing consumer demand for higher speeds (achieving 4.9 Gbps), greater reliability, and lower latency which will directly enhance customer satisfaction, particularly for users engaging in bandwidth-intensive applications such as 8K streaming, high-performance gaming, AI/ML workloads, and smart home automation.Addressing the Bottlenecks of Traditional Wi-FiDelivering gigabit speeds within multi-dwelling units—a common housing setup in Korea—poses significant challenges and Wi-Fi 7 introduces a suite of advanced features designed to overcome these limitations. The trials leveraged Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) and client devices, to compare performance with Wi-Fi 6 setups. Tests were conducted across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands using low-power indoor (LPI) operation for 6 GHz.Key Results and Takeaways• Wi-Fi 7 achieved peak throughput speeds of up to 4.9 Gbps significantly outperforming Wi-Fi 6 (by up to 4 x), delivering consistent download and upload speeds. Wi-Fi 7 maintained high data rates across both wired and wireless segments.• Multi-Link Operation (MLO) enabled speeds comparable to single-band 6 GHz operation while offering improved stability and reduced congestion effects. With MLO, LG U+ was able to demonstrate router to laptop speeds of 4.4 Gbps, proving its viability for next-generation high-speed networking.• Wi-Fi 7 cut download times in half; demonstrated through game download time and even with server-imposed speed limitations, Wi-Fi 7 showcased its capability to accelerate content delivery in bandwidth-heavy applications.• Wi-Fi 7’s Preamble Puncturing minimized the impact of interference performance by dynamically adjusting bandwidth allocation in the presence of interference. In previous Wi-Fi generations, congestion forced devices to downgrade to lower bandwidths, Wi-Fi 7 maintained high throughput even in high-interference environments.• Latency tests confirmed that Wi-Fi 7’s QoS Management reduced gaming latency from 88ms to 20ms in congested environments; critical to deliver a seamless experience for real-time applications such as online gaming, video calls, and augmented reality (AR/VR).Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of WBA said, ““The Wi-Fi 7 Trials program is providing invaluable insights into how this next-generation technology performs in real-world environments. As Wi-Fi 7 becomes mainstream, these trials highlight its ability to address congestion, enhance reliability, and power the next wave of applications and connected experiences. The results clearly demonstrate Wi-Fi 7’s transformative potential for consumers and businesses alike”.Enhancing Customer Experience with Faster, More Reliable Wi-FiWi-Fi 7’s capabilities will also enable enterprises to deploy more robust, high-density wireless networks in offices, retail spaces, and public venues.The key features of Wi-Fi 7 can be found in the Wi-Fi 7 Trials Report together with the details surrounding this trial and how it was conducted. Access the report here Daewon Song, Vice President and Head of Technology Development Group at LGU+ said, “LG U+ is delighted to have successfully completed the WBA's Wi-Fi 7 Trial Program. This program has enabled us to validate the breakthrough performance and stability of Wi-Fi 7, paving the way for its commercial launch. Our testing confirmed the key features of Wi-Fi 7, such as Ultra-Fast Speeds, Low Latency, and improved network efficiency, which will provide customers with an innovative wireless Internet experience. We extend our gratitude to Intel for its support in making this trial a success and look forward to continue our collaboration with WBA and industry partners to discover new customer values, including AI application.”Eric A. McLaughlin, VP & GM Connectivity Solutions Group at Intel Corporation said, “We’d like to thank the WBA and our friends at LG U+ for the opportunity to collaborate on this important Wi-Fi 7 trial. It successfully demonstrated the amazing benefits advanced Wi-Fi 7 features (6 GHz, MLO, puncturing, and QoS) can deliver in challenging everyday use cases and environments. In 2025, we look forward to continued ecosystem acceleration and additional WBA trial opportunities that will help further showcase new enhanced experiences for users of PC platforms configured with Intel Wi-Fi 7 solutions.”Download the full report at https://wballiance.com/lg-u-plus-and-intel-wi-fi-7-trials/ Download Get Ready for Wi-Fi 7: Applying New Capabilities to Key Use Cases ( https://wballiance.com/get-ready-for-wi-fi-7-applying-new-capabilities-to-the-key-use-cases/ About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision.WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with Member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.

