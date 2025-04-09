Instro AI Assistant deployed by AMADA, creating global knowledge base saving nearly 1,000 field engineer hours to date

Instro AI Solutions logo Demonstration of the Instro AI Assistant AMADA logo

AI Chat-like support for site engineers delivers snappy native language responses based on over ten thousand pages of documentation and 6,000 site visit reports

— Darren Lynton, Service Manager, AMADA UK Ltd

SHERRINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instro AI Solutions has today announced the deployment of the Instro AI Assistant at AMADA , a global leader in sheet metal machinery, giving the company a chat-based support system combining machine documentation and engineer service records. Early trials saved up to two hours for every query, and the full deployment has saved 952 engineering hours to date and grows every day. Engineers reported saving between 10 and 120 minutes using Instro AI Assistant for each on-site query in the UK, France and Spain. The solution is now being trialled by engineers in Japan.The sharing challenge – overcoming trapped knowledgeAMADA wanted to improve knowledge sharing among its engineering team, especially as the number of junior engineers increased. Engineers visiting customer sites would often want to refer to machine documentation but searching extensive PDF manuals online was cumbersome and inefficient. For example, searching for keywords would lack context, and could return thousands of results, with no ability to search in different languages.In addition, engineers would often call on the experience of senior colleagues, taking them away from their own work to support colleagues with product queries and problem solving. Together, these challenges meant the engineering excellence and knowledge that existed in AMADA’s engineering team could be trapped in documents, site visit reports, and the minds of experienced service engineers.Combining global knowledgeBy deploying the Instro AI Assistant, AMADA now has a custom private chat-based assistant built on over 10,000 pages of support and technical materials, as well as over 6,000 engineer reports from previous site visits across Europe. A multi-lingual interface allows engineers to write prompts in their native language and receive translated responses from any document the Instro AI Assistant has ingested regardless of the language, creating a truly global and context- sensitive knowledge base.AMADA engineers have reported a range of benefits including:• Saving up to two hours for every query – Faster access to key information for service queries and product information• Over 952 hours saved – Time is saved by engineers on every call out, and this excludes the time of senior engineers called upon to support field teams with queries in the past• Effective language translations - Engineers in France and Spain using Instro to access English language technical documentation in their native language• Fingertip support – On-the-job support for junior engineers and operators in their pocket• Automated reports – Areas needing additional support documentation are highlighted in reports• Support gaps identified – Missing documentation and information is highlighted for AMADA to add to the Instro AI Assistant.Darren Lynton, Service Manager, AMADA UK Ltd said: “We needed a solution to help streamline knowledge sharing and information management across the business to improve customer response times. The Instro team have worked closely with our engineers and technical support team to deliver a bespoke AI solution tailored to our needs which our engineers (both new and experienced) are finding hugely beneficial in their day-to-day work.”Instro AI delivered from its earliest trialAMADA started with a four- week trial of Instro in the UK for engineering staff and service managers. Instro was trained on documentation for one laser cutter machine, with junior and senior engineers taking Instro with them on their day-to-day duties. Starting with an in-person user briefing and then through weekly check-ins, the Instro team gathered the engineer’s feedback. After four weeks, engineers in the limited trial reported time savings as high as one hour per query, totalling approximately 47 hours in just four weeks.Phase two deployment goes internationalThe next phase was extended to 60 engineers, including groups in France and Spain with support for multilingual prompts added. The Instro team provided an improved user interface, with a bespoke AI assistant trained on seven different machines with over 10,000 pages of content. In addition to the machine manuals, the custom build was also able to access over 6000 engineer site visit reports. The user interface features both system and language selection behind a secure log in, with engineers able to rate Instro’s responses 'helpful' or 'unhelpful' to support continuous improvement efforts. For helpful responses engineers are also requested to indicate time saved per interaction.Phil Sanders, Commercial Director and Co-founder of Instro AI Solutions, said: “AMADA has been able to unlock a goldmine of engineer field experience, and make its existing documentation far more accessible with the Instro AI Assistant. This is AI that delivers immediate results and is accessible to organisations of all sizes that want to give their staff access to their documentation and staff experience through an intuitive chat-like interface that requires minimal staff training.”About Instro AIInstro AI Solutions has developed the ‘know-it-all’ Instro AI Assistant which is customised to an organisation’s local requirements, so staff and end users no longer have to sift through lengthy documents or complex instructions. Instro provides tailored snappy chat-based support for an organisation's systems, procedures and resources. Learn more about Instro AI Solutions at www.instro.ai

