Uingin Technology International Co., Ltd (Neuf Design) Achieves Global Recognition at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Design Awards, a prestigious international competition organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is proud to recognize Uingin Technology International Co., Ltd (Neuf Design) as one of its top winners in Season 1 of 2025. With over 9,000 entries received from around the world, the awards shine a spotlight on those setting new standards of excellence.

Neuf Design is recognized for its sophisticated, minimalist visual identity and expertise in packaging, branding, and business design solutions. Their award-winning project for Mu Xin Beauty Ltd., envisioned by designer Shin Yi Lee, stood out in the Packaging Design category for its refined aesthetics, sustainable materials, and unique brand storytelling.

Inspired by the elegance of silk, the design features fine, feather-like lines that mirror the gentle touch of natural ingredients on the skin, perfectly aligning with the brand’s philosophy: "Mu-Xin – Immerse Yourself in Beauty."

Functionality and sustainability are integrated into the design, as the packaging is produced entirely from recyclable, eco-friendly materials, including paper-based inserts in place of traditional plastic trays. This reflects a deep commitment to environmentally conscious design.

With decades of industry experience and strong collaborations with suppliers and print partners, Neuf Design continues exemplify how their approach on thoughtful design can create products that are both beautiful and socially responsible.

The Evaluation Process

All entries to the MUSE Design Awards undergo a blind judging process to ensure impartiality and fairness. Neuf Design’s submission was evaluated solely on its creative strength, execution, and impact, qualities that clearly resonated with the international panel of judges.

“Celebrating 10 years of recognition, the 2025 MUSE Awards honors works that resonate beyond time, inspiring audiences and creators alike,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This milestone marks not only a decade of achievements but also the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. Congratulations to Neuf Design and their entire team, especially the designer of this project, Shin Yi Lee for this remarkable accomplishment and dedication to excellence!”

About Neuf Design

Uingin Technology International Co., Ltd (Neuf Design) is a Taiwan-based creative agency specializing in packaging design, branding, and business visuals. Known for their modern, minimalist style and commitment to quality, Neuf works across a range of industries, from beauty and food to floristry and jewelry, offering customized, high-impact design solutions. With a focus on sustainable practices and international standards, Neuf helps brands express themselves with clarity, elegance, and purpose.

