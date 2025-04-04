indent and Red Seven Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Creative IP-Works Red Seven Inc, CEO, Lee Hyun-seok indent, Inc., CEO Yuki Kamagata

～This collaboration will leverage Nola’s creative Writing platform to enhance webtoon development and drive innovation in IP creation.～

JAPAN, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- indent, Inc., the developer of Nola, a creative Writing platform (*1)that connects over 500,000 writers with more than 30 publishing labels, has entered into a strategic partnership with Red Seven Inc., led by CEO Lee Hyun-seok , a group company of Red Ice Studio, known for producing “Solo Leveling ”.

On March 1, 2025, both companies agreed to strengthen the corporate "IP Development Total Package," leveraging Nola’s extensive database of over 2 million Japanese “gensaku” - original IP-works - by Providing comprehensive support for businesses, from sourcing and discovering original IP-works to developing them into full-fledged multimedia content, including webtoons, comics, and novels.



Purpose of the Partnership

This strategic partnership aims to contribute to the growth and further development of the global webtoon market, with a particular focus on Japan and South Korea. By leveraging Red Seven’s extensive production expertise—having produced numerous globally successful webtoons such as “Solo Leveling”, which has surpassed 14.3 billion total views worldwide, and “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint ”—alongside indent’s robust foundation of original works and creator network through Nola - Creative Writing Platform, the partnership seeks to expand commercial opportunities for creators and support businesses in developing new IP.

Through this collaboration, both companies also aim to address challenges facing the global webtoon industry while contributing to the market’s long-term stability and growth.



Background and Vision of the Partnership

With the widespread adoption of digital devices, the webtoon market has firmly established itself in South Korea as a platform optimized for multimedia storytelling. This market is experiencing rapid global expansion, including in Japan, and is projected to reach 3.85 trillion yen by 2028(*2). However, as the industry grows at an unprecedented pace, ensuring a sustainable production system and maintaining quality remain pressing challenges.

Until now, indent has supported businesses seeking to develop media-mixable IPs originating from novels, manga, and webtoons through its IP Development Total Package, leveraging a database of over 2 million Japanese “gensaku” (original IP-works) created by 500,000 writers. With this new partnership, Red Seven will take the lead in overseeing and providing comprehensive support for the webtoon sector within this package.

By utilizing Red Seven’s specialized expertise in establishing and expanding production systems, this collaboration will drive business growth for participating companies while also helping to build a sustainable ecosystem for the long-term success and innovation of the webtoon industry.

Statements from Company Representatives

Red Seven Inc, CEO, Lee Hyun-seok

“As of 2024, Japan's manga industry has reached a historic high, surpassing 700 billion yen. In light of this industry milestone, Red Seven and indent have formed a business alliance to foster meaningful collaboration in the webtoon market.

Amid this period of growth driven by digital innovation, both our companies recognize the critical importance of developing high-quality IP and productions and are committed to ensuring the sustainable development of the webtoon industry.

Our partnership aims to discover talented creators and nurture original works that captivate both Japanese and global audiences. Both companies will work to create an environment where creators can fully realize their potential.

By combining indent’s expertise in operating Nola - Creative Writing Platform with Red Seven’s extensive experience in webtoon production, this collaboration will enable a mutually complementary partnership. Through these efforts, both our companies seek to contribute to the healthy growth of the webtoon industry and deliver valuable content to readers worldwide.”



indent, Inc., CEO Yuki Kamagata

“This alliance is a major step toward creating new value in the rapidly expanding webtoon market by maximizing the strengths of both companies.

With demand for Japanese original works increasing around the world, our company envisions to contribute to the development of the industry as a whole by establishing a consistent support system for the creation of media-mixable IP starting from webtoons through this alliance.

indent, Inc. will combine the expertise and resources of both companies to explore new possibilities for webtoon. The goal is to create an environment where writers using the Nola - Creative Writing Platform can focus more on their craft, while also fostering a dynamic ecosystem where businesses and emerging talent connect, leading to the creation of inspiring content.



What is “IP Development Total Package”?

Target Audience: Companies aiming to create media-mixable IP, starting from webtoons, novels, and manga.

Package Contents: Comprehensive support is provided, covering everything from identifying and acquiring original works to full-scale production.

Recruitment of Japanese “gensaku” (original IP works)

Example: Utilizing the “Editorial Board” Feature

A corporate-exclusive feature within Nola - Creative Writing Platform Novel, a novel submission site where works written on Nola - Creative Writing Platform can be posted directly. This function allows companies to list the types of works they seek and specify key criteria, enabling them to identify and acquire submissions from writers tailored to their needs.

Example: Japanese “gensaku” (original IP works) identify and acquire Contest

Taking advantage of the fact that more than 60,000 new works are created each month on Nola - Creative Writing Platform, the contest facilitates connections between companies and emerging authors. Companies receive support in designing contest requirements to align with the type of works they seek.

Comprehensive assistance is provided for all aspects of contest operations, including contest page design and development, management, and expanding awareness among writers.

Discovery of Japanese “gensaku” (original IP works)

Red Seven, which has produced multiple global hit webtoons, and Yui Tsutsumi, the outside director of indent, recognized for discovering and editing numerous successful works in the isekai (otherworldly) genre, lead IP discovery efforts. A specialized discovery team with expertise in content selection, along with proprietary systems, is used to identify promising original works.

Co-production of works

In the webtoon sector, support is provided for the adaptation of promising Japanese “gensaku” (original works) into webtoons. This process maximizes indent’s editorial resources while leveraging Red Seven’s expertise and production know-how.



Please feel free to contact us at the following link.

For inquiries, please contact: https://indent.co.jp/en/contact

(*1) What is “Nola - Creative Writing Platform”?

Nola - Creative Writing Platform is a creative platform operated by indent, Inc., that connects authors and companies, with over 500,000 registered authors. In addition to supporting data synchronization across both PC and mobile devices, the platform offers various tools to facilitate structured storytelling, including plot creation, character management, and setting material organization. Features such as manuscript writing, setting management, and plotting functions have been developed to support authors in their creative endeavors.

Nola - Creative Writing Platform Service HP:

https://nola-novel.com/

App Store：

https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id1468307521

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nola.app&hl=ja&gl=US

(*2) QYResearch <2023> “Global Webtoon Market Report 2023-2029”.



Red Seven Co.

Company name: Red Seven Co.

Location: Victoria Center 7F, 4-6-10 Yotsuya, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

CEO : Lee Hyun-seok

Establishment: January 11, 2019 (Established on September 14, 2020 by reorganizing L7, a limited liability company)

Business: Production, import, export and distribution of comics, etc., and production, import, export and distribution of animation and movies, etc.

Company URL: https://redseven.jp/

indent, inc. Company Profile

Company name: indent, Inc.

Location: 4F Kanda Misaki-cho Building, 3-6-12 Kanda Misaki-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

CEO： Yuki Kamagata

Establishment: October 8, 2019

Business: Planning, development, and operation of Internet services

Company URL: https://indent.co.jp/en

