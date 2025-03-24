Uttar Pradesh Tourism Showcases Its Rich Heritage at MITT Moscow 2025

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall at MITT Moscow 2025 Mr. Nikhilesh Giri Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Moscow interacted with the Uttar Pradesh representatives Representatives from Uttar Pradesh Tourism along with Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Moscow, Mr. Nikhilesh Giri

Successful Participation Highlights State’s Tourism Potential to the Russian Market

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh Tourism made a remarkable impression at the MITT Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition, held from 18 to 20 March 2025, with a vibrant stall that showcased the state’s unparalleled cultural, spiritual, and historical treasures. The stall was inaugurated by Mr. Nikhilesh Giri, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Russia, in the presence of key stakeholders representing Uttar Pradesh Tourism, including senior officials and industry leaders.Uttar Pradesh Tourism’s Presence at MITT Moscow 2025The Uttar Pradesh Tourism stall at MITT Moscow 2025 emerged as a focal point of engagement, attracting widespread interest from travel trade professionals, media representatives, and visitors. Showcasing the state’s rich cultural and natural heritage, the stall featured Varanasi’s spiritual essence, the grandeur of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the revered Dhamek Stupa in Sarnath, the diverse wildlife of Dudhwa National Park, eco-tourism opportunities, the architectural splendor of Lucknow, and the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal in Agra.The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Nikhilesh Giri, who emphasized the growing interest of Russian tourists in India’s cultural and spiritual experiences. Uttar Pradesh is a treasure trove of India’s heritage, and its participation at MITT Moscow is a significant step in strengthening tourism ties between India and Russia.Uttar Pradesh Tourism’s participation at MITT Moscow 2025 was aimed at promoting the state as a premier destination for Russian tourists and fostering collaborations with the Russian travel trade. The event provided an excellent platform for B2B interactions, with Uttar Pradesh Tourism officials engaging with leading tour operators, travel agents, and media representatives from Russia.The state’s representatives highlighted the improved connectivity, visa facilitation, and tailored travel packages designed to cater to the preferences of Russian tourists. The discussions also focused on promoting Uttar Pradesh’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, pilgrimage circuits, and eco-tourism destinations.Uttar Pradesh Tourism’s successful participation at MITT Moscow 2025 has set the stage for increased collaboration with the Russian travel industry. The state is committed to enhancing its global presence and creating memorable experiences for international tourists.Uttar Pradesh Tourism is dedicated to promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual significance, and diverse tourism experiences. With a focus on sustainable tourism, the department aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading global travel destination.

Ayodhya, the land of victory. - ENGLISH

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.