Nutrition for Growth Summit 2025 Side Event: Mainstreaming Nutrition in Development: Unlocking the Potential of Multilateral Development Banks

Description

On the margins of the Nutrition for Growth Summit (N4G), Nutrition International and ADB are organizing a panel discussion on the pivotal role of multilateral development banks and international organizations in integrating nutrition into the broader development agenda.

Key stakeholders will explore innovative nutrition financing models, successful partnerships and cross-sector synergies that can drive nutrition-sensitive investments and unlock scalable, sustainable solutions for global impact as we work to end malnutrition.

Objectives

This event aims to:

highlight the role of multilateral banks and organizations in integrating nutrition into development agendas;

showcase innovative financing, partnerships, and cross-sector collaborations for nutrition investments;

foster dialogue on scalable, sustainable solutions to improve global nutrition outcomes.

Target participants

The event invites representatives from the following organizations engaged in nutrition and agrifood: ADB, relevant ministries and government agencies, academic and research institutes, and other partners related to nutrition and agrifood sector in Asia.

Resource speakers

Keynote speakers

Joel Spicer, President and CEO, Nutrition International

F. Cleo Kawawaki, Director General, Sectors Department 2, ADB

Panelists

Nadia Rehman, Member, Planning Commission on Climate & Food Security, Government of Pakistan

Amich Alhumami, Deputy of Human Development, Community and Culture, Bappenas/National Planning and Development Agency, Government of Indonesia

Afshan Khan, United Nations Assistant Secretary General/Coordinator of the Global Scaling Up Nutrition Movement

Lynnette Neufeld, Director of Food and Nutrition Division, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

How to register

In-person attendance only. Register now to join.

Event organizers / partners

Nutrition International