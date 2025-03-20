MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a burglary of a business in Northwest.

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at approximately 4:34 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a business in the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspects took property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/OmKjtTQHKzc

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25038800

