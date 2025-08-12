TheXchange Announces the IEO launch of $STAX Token on Coinstore, Powering the 'World’s First Global Xchange for People'

TheXchange’s IEO of its native token, $STAX, is currently live on Coinstore, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges.

$STAX isn’t just another altcoin. It’s a front-row seat to a global revolution in how talent is discovered, supported, and celebrated.” — Rudolf Markgraaff, Founder & CEO

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheXchange’s IEO of its native token, $STAX, is currently live on Coinstore, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges.

$STAX token is backed by a novel technology with no existing equivalent, VirtualStaX enables individuals worldwide to create and trade blockchain-verified digital trading cards, and the $STAX token adds a new layer of utility, connecting fans and talent through weekly airdrops and fostering a "People-for-People" ecosystem.

VirtualStaX cards allow individuals—referred to as StaX Issuers—to create their own digital trading cards via StaX.app, a decentralized progressive web app developed by TheXchange. These StaX Cards, which reflect the StaX Issuer’s skills and achievements, can be bought, sold, and traded by fans on a global marketplace, with blockchain technology ensuring authenticity and ownership.

TheXchange, the platform behind the VirtualStaX ecosystem, emphasizes its commitment to building a sustainable, talent-driven digital economy where fans and creators win together. Positioned at the intersection of Web3 innovation, creator empowerment, and government-endorsed crypto adoption, $STAX is redefining what a utility social token can achieve.

“$STAX isn’t just another altcoin. It’s a front-row seat to a global revolution in how talent is discovered, supported, and celebrated.” said Rudolf Markgraaff, Founder & CEO of TheXchange.

The $STAX token enhances this ecosystem by providing holders with access to weekly free airdrops of StaX Cards from new StaX Issuers, along with additional benefits that deepen engagement between fans and talent. Each new Issuer on StaX.app launches with 100,000 StaX cards, sold through a 10-day global auction. Of these, 3,000 cards (3%) are contributed to the STAX-VAULT which is given away via weekly airdrops to $STAX token holders. The more $STAX token a holder owns, the greater their share and value of these digital assets, which can be kept, traded, or sold as their value potentially increases with the StaX Issuer’s real-world achievements.

Beyond airdrops, the $STAX token offers a range of utilities designed to enhance the user experience within the VirtualStaX ecosystem. Holders gain early access to new VirtualStaX cards from prominent StaX Issuers, such as sports figures, musicians, and influencers, as well as access to rare digital collectibles and NFTs. The token also provides opportunities for VIP experiences, such as live events and contests, and enables community engagement through rewards like exclusive merchandise and participation in shaping the platform’s future.

Looking ahead, TheXchange plans to integrate $STAX into future Web3 initiatives, including StaXStadium and StaXMetaverse, expected to launch from 2026 to 2028.

Rudolf Markgraaff emphasized the token’s role in the platform’s mission; “$STAX token is designed to connect fans and talent in a meaningful way through weekly airdrops and additional benefits.”

Markgraaff initiated the development of VirtualStaX in 2018, securing a patent in 2021, and the platform has since gained support from major global celebrities and sport stars.

$STAX token draws its value from the growth of the VirtualStaX ecosystem, which is designed to engage every talented person globally. With 5.4 billion people online and the platform supporting over 8,000 sports, countless music genres, art forms, and innovative fields, VirtualStaX offers a scalable model that grows with each new Issuer. As more talent joins the platform—from athletes and artists to inventors and visionaries—the STAX-VAULT accumulates more StaX Cards, increasing the rewards for $STAX token holders. This structure positions $STAX as a utility-driven token, distinct from other cryptocurrencies that may rely heavily on market trends.

The introduction of $STAX comes at a time of growing interest in cryptocurrency, with global adoption on the rise as of early 2025. In the U.S., recent policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, including Executive Order 14178, “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” aim to foster a supportive environment for blockchain innovation. TheXchange is uniquely poised to lead this transformation — anchored by the integrity, experience, and steady leadership of newly appointed SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, whose appointment marks a new era of pragmatic, pro-growth regulation. With crypto-czar David Sacks and Helen Pierce heading President Trump’s crypto task force, a powerhouse team is now in place to unlock compliant innovation, global inclusion, and unstoppable digital momentum.

America is quickly becoming the epicenter of digital assets. With the right regulatory guardrails being defined and put in place, VirtualStaX is poised to thrive globally, can scale faster, reach further, and unlock opportunity for generations to come.

With Bitcoin surging to new all-time highs in recent days and Ethereum closing in on record territory, the crypto bull run is upon us — and the timing could not be more perfect for an IEO of this magnitude. TheXchange’s $STAX token launch on Coinstore arrives at the crest of this wave, offering a rare convergence of innovation, market momentum, and global scalability.

Through Coinstore’s world-class trading infrastructure and 10M+ user base, the $STAX IEO opens the door for anyone, anywhere, to hold a stake in the “World’s First Global Xchange for People” — and to share in the growth of a platform that turns human potential into a tradable, global asset class.



ABOUT THEXCHANGE AND $STAX TOKEN

TheXchange is a technology company focused on creating a global exchange platform for talent through VirtualStaX. VirtualStaX Cards are blockchain-verified digital trading cards that individuals can issue via StaX.app, enabling fans to buy, sell, and trade them as digital assets while participating in the creator’s journey. $STAX is the native token of TheXchange / StaX.app.

staxtoken.io | virtualstax.com | stax.app

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.